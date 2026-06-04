‘Ek Bihari, sab pe bhari’: Virat Kohli’s advice to 15-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral

After lifting the IPL 2026 trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a heartwarming video from the Narendra Modi Stadium, capturing Virat Kohli talking about teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In the now-viral video following Sunday’s final, veteran star batter Kohli was seen encouraging Sooryavanshi, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, to remain focused and continue striving for greater success despite the accolades surrounding his breakout season.

Since the beginning of IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old star opener for the Rajasthan Royals, has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket. His smashing performances have sparked widespread discussion among cricket enthusiasts and led several former Indian cricketers to advocate for his immediate inclusion in India’s T20I setup.