‘Ek Bihari, sab pe bhari’: Virat Kohli’s advice to 15-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral

After lifting the IPL 2026 trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a heartwarming video from the Narendra Modi Stadium, capturing Virat Kohli talking about teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
In the now-viral video following Sunday’s final, veteran star batter Kohli was seen encouraging Sooryavanshi, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, to remain focused and continue striving for greater success despite the accolades surrounding his breakout season.
Since the beginning of IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old star opener for the Rajasthan Royals, has become one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket. His smashing performances have sparked widespread discussion among cricket enthusiasts and led several former Indian cricketers to advocate for his immediate inclusion in India’s T20I setup.
However, Kohli urged the youngster to ignore external noise and stay committed to improvement. “Yaha se upar jaana hai. Jo hua hai vo achi mehnat ki wajah se, belief ki wajah se hua hai. Abhi kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai.. (nahi sunna hai). Ek Bihari sab pe bhari, phir khatam game (You have to go even higher from here. Whatever you have achieved is because of your hard work and self-belief. Do not pay attention to who is saying what or how they are saying it. One Bihari is heavy on everyone; then the game is over),” Kohli said during the interaction.
Watch here:
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🤝 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🫶💪
The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026
The video quickly gained momentum on the internet, drawing a wave of reactions. “I have never seen this culture in any other country, the way seniors guided the youth cricketers in India. It’s a culture, isn’t it? If we struggle for guidance in life, we tend to take advice from our seniors, or friends, or those who mentor us,” a user wrote.
“Really, the best advice Sorryavanshi could get. He should bookmark this advice and replay it in his mind every day and concentrate on his game and keep believing in himself (while ignoring all other things) as advised by the King himself,” another user commented.