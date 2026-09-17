‘Einstein Chacha’ is back: Viral icon from ‘Battle of Baghpat’ resurfaces in new video

Singh's bright orange hair, which reminded social media users of Albert Einstein’s iconic look, quickly became his most recognisable feature and earned him the nickname.

After disappearing from the internet’s spotlight for years, Harendra Singh, better known as “Einstein Chacha” from the viral Battle of Baghpat, has returned to social media’s attention.

Singh became an unlikely internet celebrity in 2021 when footage of a violent clash between two groups in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, went viral. His bright orange hair, which reminded social media users of Albert Einstein’s iconic look, quickly became his most recognisable feature and earned him the nickname.

Now, a newly surfaced video shows Singh in what appears to be an office or government facility. Dressed casually, he can be seen waiting patiently in a queue before walking up to a counter and asking about something.