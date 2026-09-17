‘Einstein Chacha’ is back: Viral icon from ‘Battle of Baghpat’ resurfaces in new video

After disappearing from the internet’s spotlight for years, Harendra Singh, better known as “Einstein Chacha” from the viral Battle of Baghpat, has returned to social media’s attention.
Singh became an unlikely internet celebrity in 2021 when footage of a violent clash between two groups in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, went viral. His bright orange hair, which reminded social media users of Albert Einstein’s iconic look, quickly became his most recognisable feature and earned him the nickname.
Now, a newly surfaced video shows Singh in what appears to be an office or government facility. Dressed casually, he can be seen waiting patiently in a queue before walking up to a counter and asking about something.
Albert Einstein is back on planet earth guys pic.twitter.com/tJNK4pgv1a
— Venky Mama (@venkymama100) September 15, 2026
“Albert Einstein is back on planet earth guys,” read the caption accompanying the video shared on X.
Singh’s original claim to internet fame came from the so-called Battle of Baghpat, which captured a brawl involving shopkeepers from two rival chaat stalls. The fight reportedly broke out over customers, with several people seen carrying sticks and iron rods. Singh was among those involved and was filmed hitting members of the opposing group.
Four years on, the echoes of the battle of Baghpat still thunder. The warriors of fought not for survival, but for glory, honor, and an unyielding thirst for dominance.
They wielded sticks, chairs, and bare hands, but their greatest weapon was the fire in their hearts. The earth… pic.twitter.com/ipdKn2vYlU
— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 22, 2025
His latest sighting has revived interest in the internet-famous figure, with the new clip collecting around six lakh views on X.
“Einstein ka GTA 6 se phele comeback ho gya (Einstein made a comeback before GTA 6),” an X user wrote.
“Main Personality of Bhagpat chaat nukkad event..,” another commented.
“Special instructions for him: Shant rahein,” a third user wrote.
“Bhai iska hairstyle same Einstein jaisa hai. Aisa lagta he has arrived (His hairstyle is exactly like Einstein’s. It feels like he has finally arrived),” read another comment.