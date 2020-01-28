Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Stop calling me Greta of India, says 8-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

In a series of tweets, Licypriya Kangujam described her journey as an activist and said that her fight against climate change started much before Greta Thunberg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2020 5:31:58 pm
The eight-year-old young activist started the the “Child Movement” which reads “Bachpan Andolan” in Hindi to call out to the world leaders to take immediate climate action on July 21, 2019.

Manipuri climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam may often be referred to as the ‘Greta of India’, but in a post on social media has asked that she be recognised for her own work.

The eight-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to reject all comparisons with Thunberg and wrote: “If you call me ‘Greta of India’, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story,”.

In a series of tweets, Kangujam described her journey as an activist and said that her fight against climate change started much before Thunberg.

“Stop calling me “Greta of India”. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have a common goal but I have my own identity, a story,” she wrote.

Kangujam said that she had addressed world leaders in Mongolia at a UN event on July 4, 2018. She then started a children’s movement to ask world leaders to take immediate action against climate change.

ALSO READ | Eight-year-old develops mask for clean air, demands law on climate change

She said that it was on July 21, 2019 that the media took notice of her because of a week-long protest in front of India’s Parliament. According to the tweet thread, the young activist had to drop out of school due to her frequent sit-in protests in front of Parliament.

Kangujam’s viral tweet thread met with mixed reactions:

