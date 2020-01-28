Stop calling me Greta of India, says 8-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

Manipuri climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam may often be referred to as the ‘Greta of India’, but in a post on social media has asked that she be recognised for her own work.
The eight-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to reject all comparisons with Thunberg and wrote: “If you call me ‘Greta of India’, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story,”.
In a series of tweets, Kangujam described her journey as an activist and said that her fight against climate change started much before Thunberg.
“Stop calling me “Greta of India”. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have a common goal but I have my own identity, a story,” she wrote.
Dear Media,
Stop calling me “Greta of India”. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have common goal but I have my own identity, story. I began my movement since July 2018 even before Greta was started. pic.twitter.com/3UEqCVWYM8
— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020
As I felt my work is more important than the organisation, I have less publicity and media coverage. Only media came to notice me when I spend a week in front of the Parliament House of India on July 21, 2019. Before that also, I began my Parliament Movement since Feb. 2, 2019.
— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020
If you call me “Greta of India”, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story.
— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020
Kangujam said that she had addressed world leaders in Mongolia at a UN event on July 4, 2018. She then started a children’s movement to ask world leaders to take immediate action against climate change.
She said that it was on July 21, 2019 that the media took notice of her because of a week-long protest in front of India’s Parliament. According to the tweet thread, the young activist had to drop out of school due to her frequent sit-in protests in front of Parliament.
Kangujam’s viral tweet thread met with mixed reactions:
Tell your story. Don’t argue with media. You may not like it but this helps you get more attention. Whining will turn people away.
— Steven (@issk01) January 27, 2020
Dear Licypriya Kangujam,
Ignore stupid media. Keep doing what you do. We need young people like you and others to save our home.
— The Best Linux Blog In the Unixverse (@nixcraft) January 27, 2020
Man made laws do NOT direct nature.
— Lawrence (@Lawrenc43852075) January 27, 2020
Super proud of you sister. Keep doing it. ❤🙌
— Elizabeth Wathuti 🇰🇪 (@lizwathuti) January 27, 2020
Stay strong. Unfortunately you’re always going to have haters.
But you have supporters.
— Justice for ALL 🌊🌈🌊🌈 (@Trishluttrell3) January 27, 2020
Great initiative 👏👏
More power to u🙏
— Hemant Purushwani (@puruswanihemant) January 27, 2020
Go back to school. You have a better chance of influencing people your own age.
— Mrs Palakkadan 🇮🇳 (@Lotus2021) January 28, 2020
You’re awesome Licypriya! An inspiration to all of us, and someone who deserves recognition. Thank you for your work. 💜
— Sonia Gupta (@soniagupta504) January 27, 2020
Thank you! Your voice is perhaps even more important than Greta’s because India is such a huge contributor to emissions.
— Zeke Morgan (@z3kem0rgan) January 27, 2020
Greta is funded by the United Nations,
you clearly are not/
— Shelley (@Theshells1111) January 27, 2020
When I was eight, I wasn’t aware of English grammar even.
And here, 8 y/o girl is tweeting this and using Videos.
Parents shouldn’t use children as tool and emotional appeal for their activities. Their career is getting ruined. Period!
— Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) January 27, 2020
Best of Luck on your efforts to make this planet a better place.
— Yasir Wattu (@yasirwattu) January 27, 2020
Climat control’s it self. Go back to school and learn science.
— Gan_dalf (@Modron) January 27, 2020
