Stop calling me Greta of India, says 8-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam

Manipuri climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam may often be referred to as the ‘Greta of India’, but in a post on social media has asked that she be recognised for her own work.

The eight-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to reject all comparisons with Thunberg and wrote: “If you call me ‘Greta of India’, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story,”.

In a series of tweets, Kangujam described her journey as an activist and said that her fight against climate change started much before Thunberg.

“Stop calling me “Greta of India”. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have a common goal but I have my own identity, a story,” she wrote.

Kangujam said that she had addressed world leaders in Mongolia at a UN event on July 4, 2018. She then started a children’s movement to ask world leaders to take immediate action against climate change.

She said that it was on July 21, 2019 that the media took notice of her because of a week-long protest in front of India’s Parliament. According to the tweet thread, the young activist had to drop out of school due to her frequent sit-in protests in front of Parliament.

Kangujam’s viral tweet thread met with mixed reactions:

