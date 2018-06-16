Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Mumbai Police gives roses to wish people Eid Mubarak and Tweeple are loving it!

Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Mumbai Police gave roses to people wishing them Eid Mubarak outside many mosques in Mumbai on Eid morning after they offered their prayers. The sweet gesture not only brought a smile on those celebrating Eid in Mumbai but also online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 16, 2018 5:53:52 pm
eid, eid ul fitr, eid 2018, mumbai police, mumbai police eid rose, mumbai cops give rose eid, eid celebrations photos, eid 2018 photos, good news, indian express, trending news, Mumbai Police officer giving roses to people outside Hamidiya Masjid, in Mumbai on Saturday after they offered prayers on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is widely celebrated around the globe. Like any other festivities, Eid too is incomplete without family reunions, get-togethers with friends, sumptuous meal, delicious dessert and excitement of getting Eidi from elders. But before all this, the auspicious day marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan begins with offering prayers or namaaz and is a time perfect to share greetings and built camaraderie. And ensuring that festivals spread a smile on people’s faces and is celebrated without any hindrance are the law enforcement agencies. Mumbai police made sure that Eid celebration in the town runs smoothly but their one tiny gesture won hearts online.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the police officers stationed outside mosques distributed roses wishing people Eid Mubarak. Photos of smiling cops giving flowers to people outside Gol Masjid, Virar Masjid, Hamidiya Masjid and on Grant Road among others after Eid namaz were widely shared on Twitter and many took notice and thanked the cops for their sweet gesture.

Take a look here.

eis, eid ul fitr, eid 2018, mumbai police, mumbai police eid rose, mumbai cops give rose eid, eid celebrations photos, eid 2018 phtos, good news, indian express, trending news, The cops distributed flowers to people wishing them Eid Mubarak outside many mosques in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) eid, eid ul fitr, eid 2018, mumbai police, mumbai police eid rose, mumbai cops give rose eid, eid celebrations photos, eid 2018 photos, good news, indian express, trending news, The sweet gesture not only brought a smile on those celebrating Eid in Mumbai but also online. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Many also took this opportunity to thank the force for all their efforts for maintaining peace and order during the month of Ramadan and for making sure communal harmony prospers in the city.

