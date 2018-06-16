Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Mumbai Police gives roses to wish people Eid Mubarak and Tweeple are loving it!

Mumbai Police officer giving roses to people outside Hamidiya Masjid, in Mumbai on Saturday after they offered prayers on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Mumbai Police officer giving roses to people outside Hamidiya Masjid, in Mumbai on Saturday after they offered prayers on Eid ul-Fitr. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is widely celebrated around the globe. Like any other festivities, Eid too is incomplete without family reunions, get-togethers with friends, sumptuous meal, delicious dessert and excitement of getting Eidi from elders. But before all this, the auspicious day marking the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan begins with offering prayers or namaaz and is a time perfect to share greetings and built camaraderie. And ensuring that festivals spread a smile on people’s faces and is celebrated without any hindrance are the law enforcement agencies. Mumbai police made sure that Eid celebration in the town runs smoothly but their one tiny gesture won hearts online.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the police officers stationed outside mosques distributed roses wishing people Eid Mubarak. Photos of smiling cops giving flowers to people outside Gol Masjid, Virar Masjid, Hamidiya Masjid and on Grant Road among others after Eid namaz were widely shared on Twitter and many took notice and thanked the cops for their sweet gesture.

The cops distributed flowers to people wishing them Eid Mubarak outside many mosques in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) The cops distributed flowers to people wishing them Eid Mubarak outside many mosques in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The sweet gesture not only brought a smile on those celebrating Eid in Mumbai but also online. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) The sweet gesture not only brought a smile on those celebrating Eid in Mumbai but also online. (Source: Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Many also took this opportunity to thank the force for all their efforts for maintaining peace and order during the month of Ramadan and for making sure communal harmony prospers in the city.

Nice gesture by Mumbai Police on account of Eid #EidMubarak @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Xu9RmOSqFS — Ebrahim Mandviwala (@ebrahim0311) June 16, 2018

⁦very nice gesture by @MumbaiPolice⁩ Distributing flowers to Muslims outside GOL masjid on the auspicious occasion of #Eid #salute to them. pic.twitter.com/pzh5HsySwt — Imran (@imransoorya) June 16, 2018

@Lokhandwala_Bom Eid mubarak to everyone! Thank you @MumbaiPolice for the all the bandobas managing traffic and people around the mosque in Millat nagar year after year. Salute to all of You ! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Azhar Punjabi (@azharpunjabi7) June 16, 2018

@MumbaiPolice Travelled from Versova to Mira road during morning namaaz time and seen police patrol for each and every masjid I seen on my way. Rekindled a minority’s trust again,in the bureaucracy a little.Thank you for the good work! Eid Mubarak!#EidMubarak #Mumbai #bharat🇮🇳 — Sarita Fernandes (@sugarquoted_) June 16, 2018

@CPMumbaiPolice Great gesture by the Police at Grant Road giving roses post Eid prayers to everyone . #Mumbai #EidAlFitr Eid mubarak everyone! pic.twitter.com/wpcrDxb5wn — Tausif Ladji (@LadjiTausif) June 16, 2018

Would like to thank Mumbai Police for their amazing work today. It’s always great to have smiling cops while going for your EID prayers @MumbaiPolice @WhatsTrending #EidMubarak #bandra #mumbai @bandrainfo — Sahil Sayed (@SahilsBarn) June 16, 2018

Thank you Mumbai Police for your tireless efforts in maintaining peace not only on Eid but also for the whole month of Ramadan. Thank you for your warm EID wishes and blessings, may Allah bless you with strength with his Rehmat to serve the humanity & Nation.

Thank you again. — Betgeri’s Desk (@salibetgeri) June 16, 2018

Salute & Respects our brave men in uniform…Police greeted us with flowers & wishes at Virar mosque too pic.twitter.com/foQwMvPViq — Tabrez Khan (@khancupid) June 16, 2018

Thanks 🙏🏼 a lot and wish u the same — Sohaib Boat (@sohaibboat) June 16, 2018

What are your thoughts on this beautiful gesture? Tell us in comments below.

