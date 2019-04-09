Elections 2019: ECI shares pics of colourful graffiti urging people to vote

As India prepares to vote in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, several campaigns have been launched to raise awareness about the importance of exercising the right.



While earlier it was the Press Information Bureau (PIB) that used a popular scene from the 90s film, Border, to urge people to vote, this time the Election Commission of India (EIC) shared pictures of colourful graffiti encouraging people to meaningfully take part in the much-anticipated polls.

The official Twitter handle of EIC tweeted several pictures of bright-coloured graffitis done on the multipe walls in various regions of the country. “Graffiti on the wall! Colourful messages greet people to make polling day a memorable day,” they tweeted.

Graffiti on the wall!

Colourful messages greet people to make polling day a memorable day #GoVote #NoVoterToBeLeftBehind @CEO_uttarkahand pic.twitter.com/kzLgQ3O9jE — ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 8, 2019

With slogans such as “no voter to be left behind” and “Our vote, our right”, the graffitis use a positive force to creatively encourage voters and remind them of the significance of voting. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 11 and the results will be declared on May 23. The first phase covers the maximum number of states — 91 constituencies across 20 states.