‘Eating gold’: This ice cream called ‘Black Diamond’ costs Rs 60,000

Ever wondered what a scoop of ice cream with a sprinkle of gold would cost? Rs 60,000. Yes, you read that right. Actor and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury stumbled upon an interesting flavour of ice cream during her recent trip to Dubai.

Treasury dubbed ‘Black Diamond’, which is served in a Versace bowl at Scoopi Cafe, the world’s most expensive ice cream.

“Eating GOLD 🍦 Only in Dubai. 😂 World’s most expensive ice cream,” she wrote, while sharing a video of herself at the cafe trying out the edible gold ice cream.

According to Treasury’s post, which has now gone viral with over one lakh views, the dessert cost her a whopping $817 (Rs 60,943) and tastes “interesting”. Here, take a look:

‘Black Diamond’, which was rolled out at the cafe back in 2015, features edible 23-carat gold flakes on Madagascar vanilla ice cream, Iranian saffron and black truffle, CNBC reported. The dessert is served with a Versace bowl and spoon, which the customer is allowed to keep, the report added.

Since being shared online, the viral post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the ‘Gold ice cream’, with many commenting on its price. However, some were also curious to know how it tastes.