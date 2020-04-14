Video of Easter Bunny dancing with sword and champagne bottle goes viral

In the video which is over one minute, the bunny can be seen walking with a sward while singing ‘Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day,’ in the tune of Peter Cottontail, a famous Easter song for children In the video which is over one minute, the bunny can be seen walking with a sward while singing ‘Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day,’ in the tune of Peter Cottontail, a famous Easter song for children

A video of life-sized Easter Bunny hopping down the streets of New Orleans on Easter in an attempt to spread some cheer made the rounds of the internet, but left most people who viewed it horrified.

The video which was tweeted from the official Twitter account of the city of New Orleans, shows the large Easter Bunny walking down the city’s abandoned streets with a sword and a champagne bottle.

Watch the video here:

Happy Easter @BrennansNOLA: Watch Peter Cottontail saber and pop his way down the Champagne trail… 🐰🍾🥂 #brennansnola #bubblesatbrennans pic.twitter.com/yEUuObdCeA — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) April 11, 2020

In the video which is over a minute-long, the bunny walks around while singing ‘Hope you have a bubbly Easter Day’ to the tune of Peter Cottontail, a famous Easter song in the US for children. The bunny then opens a bottle of champagne with the sword.

It did not take much time for the video to go viral and has been viewed over five lakh times. However, many who came across the video were horrified by the imagery. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Feels like a scene from The Purge… — Michael Kenny (@MichaelJKenny) April 11, 2020

Haha. A drunk ass bunny. — MamaToldMeDontCome (@Pretty_Penny_1) April 11, 2020

Please delete this, and let’s never speak of it again — Social Distance Warrior (@fofalex) April 11, 2020

this is horrific. — Tidepool Ann: Decorator Crab (@TidepoolAnn) April 11, 2020

Let’s send this back to the hellfire it came from! pic.twitter.com/QA6zOp9N4F — 🇺🇸Jake the Great 🇺🇸 (@JakeDylans) April 11, 2020

Are kids watching this? pic.twitter.com/V47wVpVuVS — Cheeky Monkey Quarantine (@CheekyMonkeyLA) April 11, 2020

Here comes Peter Cottontail hoping down the bunny trail. Hippity hoppity, murder’s on the way — Felicia (@Felicious1908) April 11, 2020

You can’t spell slaughter without l-a-u-g-h-t-e-r — Max Neusmithe (@MaxNeusmithe) April 11, 2020

According to reports, the man dressed as the Eater Bunny normally makes an appearance at Brennan’s, a local restaurant, as part of its Easter festivities. However, since the restaurant was closed due to a lockdown in the town to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the costumed entertainer took a walk down the empty streets.

