scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

#Earthquake trends on Twitter as strong tremors hit Delhi-NCR

As per National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal at 2.28 pm today.

Earthquake, Earthquake in Delhi, earthquake viral tweets, earthquake memes, Indian ExpressExperts suggest that establishments should ensure regular earthquake mock drills annually.
Listen to this article
#Earthquake trends on Twitter as strong tremors hit Delhi-NCR
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

People in Delhi-NCR were shaken Tuesday by tremors from a magnitude 5.8 earthquake with an epicentre in Nepal. The National Center for Seismology said the earthquake hit Nepal at 2.28 pm. So far, no damage to life or property has been reported in India.

Many people took to Twitter to talk about the strong tremors and soon, #earthquake began trending on the platform. People shared videos showing things moving around them.

ALSO READ |Dos and don’ts for during, and after, an earthquake

Joking about the tremors, a Twitter user wrote, “#NowSinging Zor ka jhatka haaye zoron se laga #earthquake”. Another person wrote, “So used to earthquakes in Delhi that I just use it as the occasional sauna belt experience now.”

Delhi and the entire Himalayan region fall in the seismic risk zone IV and V and are highly susceptible to earthquakes of more than magnitude six. Dr Ajay Paul, an earthquake scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said people who are indoors should place themselves under some sturdy furniture or push their back against an inside wall or archway when an earthquake strikes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...

Paul says those outside should move to clear space and stay away from structures like buildings, bridges, and overhead power lines. He also suggests that establishments should ensure regular earthquake mock drills annually.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 15:46 IST
Next Story

Six NCC Cadets from Parul University are all set to march Before the Prime Minister of India at the 74th Republic Day Parade 2023

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close