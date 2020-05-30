Follow Us:
Saturday, May 30, 2020
COVID19

Social media floods with memes and jokes after earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

The 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Rohtak in Haryana at 9.08 pm with a depth of 5 kilometres.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 30, 2020 12:17:48 pm

Earthquake, Delhi Earthquake, Earthquake memes, Delhi Earthquake today, Earthquake today, Earthquake, Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Memes, Trending news, Indian Express news

Social media flooded with memes and jokes as tremors were felt in Delhi on Friday evening after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 9.08 pm with a depth of 5 kilometres with an epicentre near Rohtak in Haryana.

This is the seventh earthquake to have been felt in the national capital since April 12 this year, as per data from the NCS.

Here’s how people reacted to the quake:

Recently, the national capital has saw a massive dust storm that was accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas.

The storm was followed by an earthquake in Delhi-NCR. The unpredicted weather incident had also triggered various memes and jokes online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 30: Latest News

Advertisement