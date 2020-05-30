Social media floods with memes and jokes after earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR

Social media flooded with memes and jokes as tremors were felt in Delhi on Friday evening after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude struck.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 9.08 pm with a depth of 5 kilometres with an epicentre near Rohtak in Haryana.

This is the seventh earthquake to have been felt in the national capital since April 12 this year, as per data from the NCS.

Here’s how people reacted to the quake:

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and 2020 year be like

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1SMz4mkVdT — Neetu Sharma🇮🇳 (@NeetuSh9) May 29, 2020

Its high time to help each other instead of abusing and fighting.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/PqS2SiD7qK — Norbert Elekes (@Indian_Thug_) May 29, 2020

Me- How will I die if I am not going out in this pandemic? Le god- #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qiKe3PKtAo — Sankalp (@sankalpx) May 29, 2020

Continuous Earthquakes in India during Covid crisis.

Delhits be like: #earthquake pic.twitter.com/QHuZoUdKig — Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) May 29, 2020

2020 filling it’s bag with whatever possible pandemics available…. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/kuTzfbSxtG — Mahima (@Not_so_Egoistic) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile Earthquake and corona in delhi NCR every week .

#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Df36JW27A5 — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) May 29, 2020

Recently, the national capital has saw a massive dust storm that was accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas.

The storm was followed by an earthquake in Delhi-NCR. The unpredicted weather incident had also triggered various memes and jokes online.

