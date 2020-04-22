Earth Day 2020: Google marks 50th anniversary with doodle amid Covid-19

Earth Day 2020: The animated illustration was in celebration of our planet and one its smallest, most critical organisms: the bee. Earth Day 2020: The animated illustration was in celebration of our planet and one its smallest, most critical organisms: the bee.

Google dedicated its doodle Wednesday to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The animated illustration was in celebration of the planet and one its smallest, most critical organisms: the bee. “Pollination by bees makes two-thirds of the world’s crops possible, as well as 85 per cent of the world’s flowering plants,” the doodle stated.

The idea for ‘Earth Day’ was birthed by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. It was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, when around 20 million Americans took to the streets across the country for a healthy and sustainable environment.

Today, the day is recognised to emphasise the need to protect the planet. Incidentally, the 50th anniversary is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when millions of people are confined to their homes and economic activity has come to a halt across the world. Air pollution has improved in many countries and wild animals are reclaiming spaces in cities.

Today’s doodle is in collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy. Its founder and executive director Guillermo Fernandez says in a post: “What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions (yes, trillions!) of bees have on ecosystems around the world!

“Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results. And while beekeeping may be not be for everyone, there are so many easy ways to help save bees, even while social distancing in today’s world,” he adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd