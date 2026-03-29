‘Could have only dreamt of this in Europe’: Early-morning movie show surprises French tourist, post goes viral

Julia Chaigneau took to X to share her surprise at finding a movie screening at 6.50 am (Image source: @juliachaigneau/X)

From a sea of fans gathering outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan to cinema buffs lining up early in the morning to catch the first-day show of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, India is widely celebrated across the globe for its love of cinema. Recently, a French woman shared her experience of catching a movie in India during “unusual” early morning hours at a mall.

Julia Chaigneau took to X to share her surprise at finding a movie screening at 6.50 am. What made her experience worthwhile was a wide range of food options available at that hour. “Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food. At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe,” she wrote.