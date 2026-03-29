‘Could have only dreamt of this in Europe’: Early-morning movie show surprises French tourist, post goes viral

From a sea of fans gathering outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan to cinema buffs lining up early in the morning to catch the first-day show of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, India is widely celebrated across the globe for its love of cinema. Recently, a French woman shared her experience of catching a movie in India during “unusual” early morning hours at a mall.
Julia Chaigneau took to X to share her surprise at finding a movie screening at 6.50 am. What made her experience worthwhile was a wide range of food options available at that hour. “Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food. At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger. I could have only dreamt of this in Europe,” she wrote.
“I love India. I will never say it enough,” Chaigneau added.
See the post here:
Only in India you will find a mall opening for a 6:50 am movie with a variety food.
At that time of the day I would have never dare hopping for any food available and here I am choosing if I would prefer a paneer tikka sandwich, veg club or aloo burger.
I could have only… pic.twitter.com/ug4pMw07ni
— Julia Chaigneau (@juliachaigneau) March 28, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, amassing over seven lakh views. It also sparked a debate about work-life balance in India. “There are 24hrs show in Pune. Shows are starting at 1.30 am, 2.30 am, 3.30 am. If there is demand then it’s crazy. Both Project hail Mary and Dhurandhar the revenge are going housefull,” an X user wrote.
“Because only in India can you exploit someone for cheap labour,” another user commented. “India has the unique culture of accepting everyone and different types of ppl……its probably the best example in the world in terms of its diversity,” a third user reacted.
“In india there is no concept of work life balance. Expoliting labour class is treated as a celebration /good thing. Rich people are coming at 6am to enjoy their free time but the staff has to come way early, they get paid less, treated as servants, work long hours w/o extra pay,” a fourth user chimed in.