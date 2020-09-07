IPL 2020 schedule is out finally, cricket fans rejoice with memes and jokes

In a country where cricket is considered a religion, the release of the IPL schedule has generated much fervour among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the mega tournament to start after the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to all sporting activities. The much-awaited 13th season of the IPL is expected to begin with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings on September 19.
The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE due to the ongoing pandemic. The schedule announcement soon became a hot topic on social media. While eager fans celebrated, some also took the opportunity to share memes and jokes about the IPL Governing Council finally announcing the schedule just days ahead of the tournament.
#IPLSchedule
Me After seeing that Dream 11 IPL schedule is out pic.twitter.com/bR1QvsjI53
— One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@vishwavivek52) September 6, 2020
Finally #IPLSchedule is out..
Cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/cKmncK7NEy
— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) September 6, 2020
#ipl2020schedule #IPLSchedule #IPL2020
First match again to be played between MI & CSK: pic.twitter.com/bc0xRlv5sF
— Divyanshu Bhardwaj (@DivyanshuB10) September 7, 2020
#IPLSchedule is finally out
Everyone to RCB fans rn : 😂 pic.twitter.com/egSx8ME3tS
— Malik Hasib Awan (@malikhasibawan) September 7, 2020
IPL to RCB in every session:- #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/pcXw5db0Bw
— MUNNA||🇮🇳 (@nresh26) September 6, 2020
#IPLSchedule
*Every season opening match between MI & CSK is like* pic.twitter.com/HZIQfGGM6G
— Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) September 6, 2020
#IPL2020 #IndianPremierLeague #IPLSchedule #IamSoMiddleClass pic.twitter.com/bBIaHEWQTM
— Iambinod (@RealBINODGUPTA1) September 6, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.