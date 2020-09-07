IPL 2020 schedule is out finally, cricket fans rejoice with memes and jokes

While eager fans celebrated, some also took the opportunity to share memes and jokes about the Governing Council finally announcing the schedule.

In a country where cricket is considered a religion, the release of the IPL schedule has generated much fervour among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the mega tournament to start after the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to all sporting activities. The much-awaited 13th season of the IPL is expected to begin with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

The matches will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE due to the ongoing pandemic. The schedule announcement soon became a hot topic on social media. While eager fans celebrated, some also took the opportunity to share memes and jokes about the IPL Governing Council finally announcing the schedule just days ahead of the tournament.

Me After seeing that Dream 11 IPL schedule is out pic.twitter.com/bR1QvsjI53 — One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@vishwavivek52) September 6, 2020

#IPLSchedule is finally out Everyone to RCB fans rn : 😂 pic.twitter.com/egSx8ME3tS — Malik Hasib Awan (@malikhasibawan) September 7, 2020

*Every season opening match between MI & CSK is like* pic.twitter.com/HZIQfGGM6G — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) September 6, 2020

