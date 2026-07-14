Lecturer by day, cab driver by evening: PhD holder’s story sparks debate on academic jobs

The story of E Thirumalai Raja gained attention after an appeal on social media highlighted the gap between his academic degrees and his employment reality while working as a guest lecturer and driving a cab to make ends meet.
It has brought renewed focus to the struggles of thousands of guest and contractual teachers, many of whom remain in temporary positions despite years of experience and strong academic records.
In a post on X, Ananth Rupanagudi, an Indian Railways officer, talked about Raja’s profile.
“Please zoom in to note his academics and some achievements, which aren’t small by any measure. It’s just that he hasn’t got the best opportunity. If anyone has an opportunity that suits his profile, please reach out to him. If anyone wants a PDF file of his resumé, please DM your email id and I shall send it over,” Rupanagudi said.
According to the post, he holds a PhD in English Literature, an MPhil, an MA in English Literature, an MSc in Psychology, a BEd, and a Diploma in Teacher Education (DTEd), among other academic qualifications.
His doctoral thesis explored “Black Humour in Indo-Anglian Writing.” Over the years, he has presented papers at national and international seminars, delivered keynote and guest lectures, worked as a university paper setter, and published research in UGC-listed journals.
Raja has also served as an IQAC coordinator, examination cell coordinator, editor, motivational speaker and communication skills trainer.
This is the profile of Mr Tirumalai Raja, whose story I had posted about how, as a Ph.D in English Literature, he still has to drive a cab to supplement his meagre income as a guest lecturer in Presidency College.
Please zoom in to note his academics and some achievements, which… https://t.co/Ni71rcr0Oz pic.twitter.com/rfY7znnr90
— Ananth Rupanagudi (@AnanthOnTrack) July 13, 2026
The viral post says Raja previously worked as an assistant professor in Namakkal, earning around Rs 20,000 a month. He is now employed as a contract lecturer at Chennai’s Presidency College, where his monthly salary is reportedly about Rs 30,000.
To supplement his income, he drives a cab whenever he is not teaching.
The arrangement also keeps him away from his family. While Raja lives in Chennai for work, his wife and their two school-going children continue to stay in Namakkal.
The post prompted widespread reactions, with many praising Dr Raja’s perseverance while also questioning the state of academic employment in the country.
“Sir, with due respect to you, a big salute to Dr. Tirumalai Raja for his determination and dedication in achieving such impressive academic qualifications, including a Ph.D. in English Literature. At the same time, it is surprising that, despite the large number of educational institutions in and around Chennai, a native Tamilian has not been able to secure a more suitable academic position,” one user wrote.
“Perhaps this reflects the realities of supply and demand in the academic job market. A similar situation can be seen in the neighbouring state of Kerala, where it is not uncommon to find private bus conductors, auto drivers, and daily wage workers who hold postgraduate degrees or even higher qualifications,” the user added.
“Thank you for putting the story out there. We are a profit driven society, even our educational institutions are set-up only for business. They only care about increasing their profit margins. Such a highly qualified person is driving a cab is a sad reflection on our Country,” another user commented.
“Country has no recognition for higher education, higher learning. Govts are promoting minimum standards in education even now. in the era of technical education, they still hire basic graduates for many posts.. how will you raise the Stds at workplace,” a third user added.
Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and reflective purposes to foster dialogue, rather than to serve as professional career or financial advice.