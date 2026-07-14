Lecturer by day, cab driver by evening: PhD holder’s story sparks debate on academic jobs

E Thirumalai Raja is now employed as a contract lecturer at Chennai's Presidency College, where his monthly salary is reportedly about Rs 30,000.

The story of E Thirumalai Raja gained attention after an appeal on social media highlighted the gap between his academic degrees and his employment reality while working as a guest lecturer and driving a cab to make ends meet.

It has brought renewed focus to the struggles of thousands of guest and contractual teachers, many of whom remain in temporary positions despite years of experience and strong academic records.

In a post on X, Ananth Rupanagudi, an Indian Railways officer, talked about Raja’s profile.

“Please zoom in to note his academics and some achievements, which aren’t small by any measure. It’s just that he hasn’t got the best opportunity. If anyone has an opportunity that suits his profile, please reach out to him. If anyone wants a PDF file of his resumé, please DM your email id and I shall send it over,” Rupanagudi said.