Watch: Dutch singer Emma Heesters sings cover version of Kahani Suno 2.0. Kaifi Khalil reacts

There are some songs that become a rage on both sides of the border because of their soothing music and relatable lyrics. One such song that has captured the attention of people in India and Pakistan is Kahani Suno 2.0 by Pakistani singer-songwriter Kaifi Khalil.

The song was released nine months ago and has since crossed 133 million views on YouTube. People have loved the beautiful composition and soothing lyrics of the song and now Dutch singer and social media personality Emma Heesters, who is known for creating cover versions of popular Indian songs, has sung it in her own soothing voice. Her video has even prompted a reaction from Khalil.

Singing the lines of the song in her melodious voice and getting the pronunciation right, Heesters posted the video four days ago and it has amassed more than seven million views. “Kahani Suno 2.0. More than 250 million views on my reels! WOW So I thought it was time to sing in another beautiful language again!” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heesters (@emmaheesters)

Khalil reacted to the video with rose and heart emojis. “Love from Pakistan,” said another. Earlier, Heesters posted cover versions of various Indian songs like ‘Kusu Kusu’, ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Amplifier’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Apna Bana Le’, and many more. She has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Khalil rose to prominence with Coke Studio’s Balochi song ‘Kana Yaari’ in 2022. The 26-year-old artist was born to a family of Baloch musicians in Karachi.