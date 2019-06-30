Dutch man flawlessly sings Bollywood hit number, impresses netizens

There is no denying that Bollywood now enjoys a global following. Among the colossal fan base of Hindi cinema is one such admirer from the Netherlands, who has impressed netizens with his singing skills.

Twitter user @QeymarOfficial recently posted a video of him singing Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil, from the 1998 Bollywood film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha along with a caption that read, “Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil. One of my all time fav songs brings back so much memories.”

Watch the video here:

Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil One of my all time fav songs, brings back so much memories 😫🥺 Rts are appreciated guys ♥️#Kajol #AjayDevgn @KajolAtUN @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/WIE0aTPV8m — #PRINCE 👑 (@QeymarOfficial) June 28, 2019

It did not take long for the video to go viral with many complimenting the singer for his Hindi pronunciation. Moreover, some also suggested other Bollywood songs for him to sing.

However, this is not the first time Qeymar has impressed people with his voice. Back in 2018, he had tweeted a thread of Shahrukh Khan movie songs from 1993 to 2018. Here, take a look: