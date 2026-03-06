‘Women in love’: Dutch bride stuns Marwadi groom with surprise Rajasthani dance performance; video goes viral

A delightful cross-cultural wedding moment has captured the attention of social media after a Dutch bride surprised her Marwadi groom with a lively Rajasthani dance. The sweet gesture quickly won hearts online, with many viewers applauding the bride for embracing her partner’s culture in such a joyful way.
The video was shared on Instagram by ‘Rituals To Reels’ with the caption, “When the Dutch bride surprises the Marwadi groom with a Rajasthani song.”
In the clip, the bride, Lotte Leela, approaches her groom while softly scattering flower petals, setting the stage for her surprise performance. She then breaks into traditional Rajasthani dance steps, clearly aiming to delight her groom and the guests gathered around.
Throughout the performance, her cheerful expressions and confident moves keep the crowd entertained. Guests can be seen smiling and recording the moment on their phones. Toward the end of the performance, she adds a playful twist by pulling her groom onto the dance floor and encouraging him to join her.
The video has since racked up more than three million views online. Social media users praised the bride’s effort to celebrate Rajasthani culture, with many describing the moment as “beautiful” and “heartwarming.”
One user wrote, “Truly women in love.” Another commented, “This is what people do in love, this is so cute, evil eyes off.” A third person added, “Why i am start smiling automatically.”
A fourth user wrote, “She looks like Caroline from vampire diaries.”
The account later shared a second part of the video, where the couple is seen dancing together with wide smiles. While the groom appears slightly caught off guard at first, the bride gently guides him through the steps as they enjoy the moment together on the dance floor.