‘Women in love’: Dutch bride stuns Marwadi groom with surprise Rajasthani dance performance; video goes viral

Toward the end of the performance, she adds a playful twist by pulling her groom onto the dance floor

A delightful cross-cultural wedding moment has captured the attention of social media after a Dutch bride surprised her Marwadi groom with a lively Rajasthani dance. The sweet gesture quickly won hearts online, with many viewers applauding the bride for embracing her partner’s culture in such a joyful way.

The video was shared on Instagram by ‘Rituals To Reels’ with the caption, “When the Dutch bride surprises the Marwadi groom with a Rajasthani song.”

In the clip, the bride, Lotte Leela, approaches her groom while softly scattering flower petals, setting the stage for her surprise performance. She then breaks into traditional Rajasthani dance steps, clearly aiming to delight her groom and the guests gathered around.