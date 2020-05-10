‘The attitude of 2020’: Dust storm followed by earthquake in Delhi triggers meme fest

The unpredictable weather in the city prompted many to take to social media to express their concerns, with some sharing videos and pictures of the dust storm. The unpredictable weather in the city prompted many to take to social media to express their concerns, with some sharing videos and pictures of the dust storm.

Mother nature seems to have unleashed her fury in Delhi on Sunday — at least that’s what the chatter has been on Twitter after a dust storm followed by an earthquake struck the national capital. The twin incidents have triggered several memes and reactions on social media, with many trying to comprehend the situation.

In the morning, Delhi first witnessed a massive dust-storm accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas. The storm was soon followed by an earthquake in Delhi-NCR, the third in less than a month, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The unpredictable weather in the city prompted many to take to social media to express their concerns at a time when the country is in the grip of the novel coronavirus. However, many took the opportunity to come up with creative memes and they are sure to leave you ROFL-ing amid the ongoing gloomy situation the country. Here, take a look:

Just 2 mins in the balcony to remove the clothes during the #duststorm – jai ho! pic.twitter.com/tIu5B6v6Zl — Asheem Tapadia (@asheemtapadia) May 10, 2020

People in DELHI – Ncr post dust storm and earthquake be like —#duststorm pic.twitter.com/Z3I2gUUF9G — ankit bharadwaj (@hanuman90) May 10, 2020

After Corona and earthquake when people of Delhi see #duststorm

They be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/mUw5f7MYvR — Shubham Bhatt (@SarcasticBhatt) May 10, 2020

#duststorm , earthquake aur corona sab saath-saath delhi me; *Meanwhile, Delhi’s people : pic.twitter.com/B9XHYrHdSn — Himanshu Seth (@tereMaalKaYaar) May 10, 2020

