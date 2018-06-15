Is the dust storm choking you? These memes might help you breathe easy

Dust storm keeping you indoors? These memes might help cheer you up. (Designed by Soumya Mathew) Dust storm keeping you indoors? These memes might help cheer you up. (Designed by Soumya Mathew)

For the past few days, certain areas of northern India including Punjab and Delhi-NCR have been covered under a heavy blanket of dust. The reason behind this massive dust cover is the ongoing dust storm in the western state of Rajasthan. While there is a slight chance of relief with the Indian Meteorological Office (IMD) predicting rain on Sunday, at present the government has advised people to stay indoors.

Staying indoors could get quite boring after one has exhausted all the digital platforms available to us. And it could be a good way to take out some time and ponder on things that really matter. In an attempt to make the most of the opportunity we have come up with some dust-storm memes that compare the present air scenario with other ‘similar’ situations.

ALSO READ | India weather LIVE Updates: All IndiGo flights to and from Chandigarh Airport cancelled

Does the dusty sky remind you of a scene or a situation from another time? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd