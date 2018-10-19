Dussehra 2018: These funny tweets on Vijayadashami will make your day

Dussehra (Dasara) or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival and signifies the triumph of good over evil.
While in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.
As parts of India gear up to burn effigies of Ravana and witness the Ramleela, many chose funny greetings for their friends and family on the occasion of Dussehra on Twitter.
Sample these:
Happy #Vijayadashmi 😂 pic.twitter.com/4lyGG5kGeD
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 19, 2018
Me to chicken after the end of Navratri pic.twitter.com/bhdMyznzo6
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 18, 2018
Aise logo mo bhi happy #Vijayadashmi #Dussehra2018 pic.twitter.com/GfFynwiOd0
— Mani Patel (@manipatel005) October 19, 2018
Can we all reach a consensus and decide if it’s :
Dassera
or
Dussera
or
Dusserah
or
Dasshera
or
Duserah
or
Dassherah ??
— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 18, 2018
Car and bike showroom owners on Dussehra. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/xZ1VpLJIJV
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2018
Happiest guy on #Dussehra …. pic.twitter.com/21yCOB9HTU
— ➕➖ Ravi_Raj➖⏩ (@__pin2__) October 18, 2018
Waiting for my turn to get Jalebi Fafda #Dussehra #TeamFafda pic.twitter.com/FJYqkGOlIG
— Abhi (@jhootha_hi_sahi) October 18, 2018
Ravan on every Dussehra.#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/4lBCmE90Vc
— Sunny (@beingSunil__) October 18, 2018
Final battle is arriving. Just did “Astra-Puja”. 💥✌️🚩
#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/zpfA9eCEi4
— Raman (@Dhuandhaar) October 18, 2018
Every #Vijayadashami, Raavan be like#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/gDma2Mbqam
— urstrulyKajal🇮🇳 (@BanarasiBasanti) October 18, 2018
— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) October 19, 2018
Happy Dusshera!
