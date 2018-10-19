Dussehra 2018: These funny tweets on Vijayadashami will make your day

As Navratri ends, people are overcoming the ssadness with these funny tweets on Dussehra.

Dussehra (Dasara) or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

While in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

As parts of India gear up to burn effigies of Ravana and witness the Ramleela, many chose funny greetings for their friends and family on the occasion of Dussehra on Twitter.

Sample these:

Me to chicken after the end of Navratri pic.twitter.com/bhdMyznzo6 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 18, 2018

Can we all reach a consensus and decide if it’s : Dassera

or

Dussera

or

Dusserah

or

Dasshera

or

Duserah

or

Dassherah ?? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 18, 2018

Happy Dusshera!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd