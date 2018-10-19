Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Dussehra 2018: These funny tweets on Vijayadashami will make your day

As different parts of India gear up to burn the effigies of the Ravan and witness Ramleela, many users have found a funny way to greets friends and family on the micro-blogging site to make sure you don't feel sad as the festival is over.

Dussehra (Dasara) or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the tenth day of Navratri festival and signifies the triumph of good over evil.

While in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, the festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, in north and central India, it signifies the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also marks the victory of Pandavas over the Kauravas.

As parts of India gear up to burn effigies of Ravana and witness the Ramleela, many chose funny greetings for their friends and family on the occasion of Dussehra on Twitter.

Sample these:

Happy Dusshera!

