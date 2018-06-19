Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Did DU’s first cut-off list shock you? These memes might help you cheer up

DU's first cut off list has created quite a buzz on social media, with the cut off percentage being as high as 98 per cent for BA programme. If the high percentage has soured your mood, here are some memes to cheer you up.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 19, 2018 6:48:27 pm
Du cut off list, Du cut off list reactions, DU cut off list memes, student memes, DU students cut off, what is DU's cut off list
The Delhi University’s admission list this year bucked the trend with BA courses seeing the highest cut offs in most colleges. Every year, cut off list for admission to English (Hons) or BSc (Hons) Electronics used to be the highest. However, it is no respite for students who have not performed extremely well to make it through the first cut off list. The percentage is as high as 98.75 per cent for Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) BA programme as compated to last year’s highest being Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College at 97 per cent.

If the first cut off list has upset you, we have a way to cheer things up. Following are some memes that co-relate with the reactions some of you must have had after checking the cut off list for the first time.

If Daenerys Targaryen/Khaleesi ever applied for DU

Du cut off list, Du cut off list reactions, DU cut off list memes, student memes, DU students cut off, what is DU's cut off list, indian express, indian express news

Say what???

Can you relate with any of these memes? Tell us in the comments section below.

