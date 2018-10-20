This cop’s unique way to manage Durga Puja crowd in Kolkata is winning hearts online

Hailing from North Bengal, his was identified as Elias Miyan by Kolkata Police. (Source: Rajib Ghosh/ Facebook)

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bengalis and is widely celebrated by the community across the globe. While it’s only a five-day affair for rest of the country, it’s much bigger and crazier in Kolkata. Although the festival is officially over, the celebrations and fanfare hasn’t yet stopped in the City of Joy. As people in and around the city throng pandals, day and night, a lot depends on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that it’s a happy time. And among everything, management of traffic and crowd is perhaps the most tedious and strenuous work. However, one cop’s exuberant gestures and energy while doing the job has got everyone’s attention online.

Dressed in a white uniform of Kolkata Police, the young man is seen balancing himself in a tricky position, with one leg on a chair and other on a bamboo of a barricade. He continues to blow his whistle and asking people to maintain a line leading up to the puja pandal and gesturing his hands to let people not be static in one position for long, ensuring the flow of people is smooth. One visitor filmed the cop and lauded his beaming energy and it quickly went viral.

Watch the video here:

Seeing the video go viral, Kolkata Police helped curious people know about the cop’s identity and lauded him for his efforts. Stationed at Tridhara Sammilani, one of the biggest pujas in south Kolkata, he is a constable with Kolkata’s Police’s reserved forces. Hailing from North Bengal, his was identified as Elias Miyan.

Share your thoughts about the cop in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd