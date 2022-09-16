Dunzo agent sprints on railway platform to deliver order, netizens say ‘DDLJ yaad aa gayi’

In today’s day and age, people have become dependent on numerous apps that deliver everything essential. A video is going viral on social media that shows a Dunzo executive sprinting to deliver a package to a person on a train. The scene reminded people of the timeless classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the Dunzo delivery executive running on a platform behind a train that just began to move. A person is standing at the gate of the coach and frantically waving their arms. As the delivery executive successfully delivers the order, the person raises their arms in triumph.

The scene reminded people of the 1995-hit when Kajol ran on the platform to reach the outstretched hand of Shah Rukh Khan on the train after her father, played by the late Amrish Puri, agrees to their match.

The clip was shared on Twitter by a page named Bollywood Era Thursday. “I appreciate the efforts of the #Dunzo delivery guy. Reminded me of @iamsrk in #DDLJ,” they captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 15,000 views. One user even added the music of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to the clip and it matched perfectly in a hilarious way.

“Why don’t just handover it in previous compartment and let him to collect?” commented a Twitter user. “I hope that guy tipped him well. This is truly going above and beyond their job description,” said another. “So Lovely, delivery agents are always humble,” said a third.