2 men buy 36 iPhones worth Rs 1 crore in Dubai: ‘Orders from friends in India’

The pair have been purchasing iPhones for the past 14 years, and said many of their orders come from friends as well as customers in India.

Apple fans have once again turned the launch of a new iPhone into an event, with customers lining up outside stores across India and several other countries to get their hands on the latest models.

Long queues were reported in cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while similar scenes played out in Malaysia, the UAE and elsewhere. In Dubai, however, two customers have grabbed attention after reportedly buying 36 iPhones worth Dh400,000 (around Rs 1 crore).

Dubai residents Raihan and Muhammed Shabeeb spent the night in the parking lot of Dubai Mall so they could be among the first customers at the store. Despite living nearby, the two said they were worried they might oversleep and miss their collection slot.