2 men buy 36 iPhones worth Rs 1 crore in Dubai: ‘Orders from friends in India’

Apple fans have once again turned the launch of a new iPhone into an event, with customers lining up outside stores across India and several other countries to get their hands on the latest models.
Long queues were reported in cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, while similar scenes played out in Malaysia, the UAE and elsewhere. In Dubai, however, two customers have grabbed attention after reportedly buying 36 iPhones worth Dh400,000 (around Rs 1 crore).
Dubai residents Raihan and Muhammed Shabeeb spent the night in the parking lot of Dubai Mall so they could be among the first customers at the store. Despite living nearby, the two said they were worried they might oversleep and miss their collection slot.
“We live close by, but we were scared we would oversleep. So we arrived last night and then made our way to the store around 6,” Raihan said.
The pair have been purchasing iPhones for the past 14 years, and said many of their orders come from friends as well as customers in India.
“We have orders from a lot of friends and even people from India,” Muhammed said. “Today we have booked 36 pieces. We picked up 14 from here. The remaining we will pick up from Mall of the Emirates. Tomorrow also we have booked another 40 pieces.”
According to the duo, the 36 devices cost them around Dh400,000.
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The video has since gone viral, prompting plenty of reactions from social media users. Some speculated that the duo were resellers and questioned whether there should be a limit on the number of devices one person can book.
“Clearly resellers..There should be some sort of limitation on the number of devices to be booked,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “The craze is insane; I’d never be that crazy for only a phone.”
“Indian customs are also waiting for them to land at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Delhi, or Chennai,” a third user quipped.
“What would be the cost difference?! Why People are seen rushing to buy devices by killing sleep n standing in queue for such long hours?! What is this madness all about?!” another person asked.