Dubai employees to get 4-day work week; Indians react: ‘We have 5 days working and 2 days WFH’

The program, introduced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, will remain in place until September 10.

Thousands of Dubai government employees will have the option of shorter workweeks and more flexible schedules this summer under the return of the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative.

The program, introduced by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), will begin on June 29 and remain in place until September 10. It allows government departments to adopt work arrangements that best suit their operational requirements while giving employees greater flexibility during the hotter months.

Departments can choose between two models. Under one option, employees work eight-hour days from Monday to Thursday and get Friday off, effectively giving them a three-day weekend. The second option shortens the workday to seven hours from Monday to Thursday, with a four-and-a-half-hour shift on Friday. Remote work and flexible timings may also be introduced where practical.