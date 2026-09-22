‘Better off in India’: Man says high expenses in Dubai make it hard to save

According to Bala, the city’s high cost of living can make it difficult for an ordinary worker to save money and send a substantial amount back home each month.

For many Indians, moving abroad is seen as a chance to earn more and build a better life. But for Kolkata-based chef Rahul Bala, his experience in Dubai has made him question whether leaving India was the right decision.

In an Instagram video shared a day ago, Bala spoke about the challenges of living in Dubai and warned people to “think twice before moving to Dubai for work”. According to him, the city’s high cost of living can make it difficult for an ordinary worker to save money and send a substantial amount back home each month.

“Main abhi hoon Dubai mein. Mere ko yahan pe aane ke baad abhi lag raha hai ki India mein hi main sahi tha (I am in Dubai right now, and after coming here I feel I was better off in India),” Bala said.