This DU professor’s Facebook post of how teachers helped a student pay fees has gone viral

In the hullabaloo that is the ongoing Delhi University admissions, a story of how teachers and administration staff in a college helped a student pay her fees has gone viral. Nandini Sen, a professor at Bharati college affiliated to the Delhi University and situated in West Delhi, took to Facebook to share a heartwarming incident that took place at the college. Amidst several students applying for admissions in undergraduate programmes in the DU, an 18-year-old qualified, except on one account — she did not have the money to deposit fees. According to Sen’s post, the girl’s father had passed away and her mother worked as a vegetable vendor, who hadn’t been able to sell much due to an illness.

This was when the teachers all decided to pool in money, so that the girl’s access to education is not affected.

“Yesterday an 18 year old came for her admission to college. She qualified on every account save one – there was no money to pay the fees. She had lost her father and the mother was a vegetable seller who hadn’t been able to sell her wares due to an illness.

The Professor handling her admission walked up to me and asked “what do you think we should do?”

The decision was instant and the Principal was the first one to reach out to her purse. In half an hour’s time the staff members handling the admissions had pooled to put together the girl’s fees. One of our young colleagues was entrusted to pay her fees online.

The mother was called and given a one line instruction “We are there to help. Please don’t stop your daughter’s education.”

#BharatiCollege has a big heart which is seen time and again. It was on display yet again yesterday.

There is a lot written about the university and its teachers but what we don’t talk about are these endless little stories of the teachers going way beyond their mandated duties to benefit their students.

Just one more reason why I love my job so much!”

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Sen and is awaiting her response.

