‘Heartwarming’: Photo of daughter saluting officer father as she joins police force goes viral

For any parent, the graduation ceremony of their child is a moment of pride indeed. But things were extra special when this proud father received a salute from his officer daughter. Now, a photo of the officer duo saluting each other in uniform is warming hearts online.

In the photograph that’s going viral, the female officer identified as Apeksha Nimbadia stands up to salute her father APS Nimbadia after the passing-out parade on Monday. The man, who is Deputy Inspector General in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was seen beaming with pride while returning his daughter’s salute as she graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad.

“Proud father getting salute from the proud daughter,” ITBP captioned the image it shared on Instagram. According to the post, the newly inducted officer will be joining as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh.

The border patrol force also shared a photo of the duo posing with the young officer’s mother Bimlesh Nimbadia at the ceremony.

While many were moved, the occasion was apparently not too big a news for the family with its long tradition of serving officers. The force highlighted that APS Nimbadia was himself a “third-generation officer”.

The post garnered a lot of attention online, with the father-daughter pair earning plaudits. Many responded saying it’s “good to see daughters carrying on family’s tradition”.

However, this isn’t the first time that a father-daughter duo in the forces has gone viral. Months ago, another officer Dikha Kumar had hogged the limelight after joining the ITBP as an Assistant Commandant.