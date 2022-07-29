Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video

July 29, 2022 7:16:03 pm
With Chennai gripped in the Chess Olympiad fever, the iconic Napier Bridge decked up like a chess board has added vigour to the city. Videos and photographs of the bridge painted like a chessboard have taken the internet by storm.
A drone visual of the Napier Bridge has left netizens amazed. The clip shared by Instagram account drone captures shows the aerial view of the bridge painted in black and white, resembling a chessboard. Vehicles are seen rushing past through the bridge as the camera pans to show the bridge in all its glory amid the serene river.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Instagram users have showered love for the post and the clip has amassed more than 2.8 million views.
The city’s British-era Napier Bridge, built over the Coovum River near Marina beach, became iconic amid the 44th Chess Olympiad. A week ago, a video anthem was released featuring music director A R Rahman and Chief Minister M K Stalin walking along the bridge. Clad in all-white, both of them walked through the bridge accompanied by dancers in black.
Thambi (official horseman mascot) memes and posts are also galore on social media.
#thambi is all over the place! #ChessOlympiad https://t.co/tOhQv8etXm
— Michael Rahal (@Rahal_Michael) July 27, 2022
Well met Thambi, sir.
👍#ChennaiChess2022#ChennaiChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/LGntIxYhln
— Geert van der Velde (@blackatlantic) July 28, 2022
Painting streets in a chessboard pattern, a music video with AR Rahman and the mascot Thambi ubiquitous in Chennai. I just love how Tamil Nadu is promoting the 44th Chess Olympiad. pic.twitter.com/WGusElHx07
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 24, 2022
With Thambi at Marina beach. @rpragchess @adhibanchess @arjunkalyan555 pic.twitter.com/PjPp3EUeyn
— Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) July 27, 2022
On Thursday, the 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first edition of the Olympiad hosted in India began on Friday at 3 pm with players from 187 countries. The Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Subscriber Only Stories
India will field three teams each in the Open and Women’s sections. Russia and China will be missing the Olympiad this time. The five-time world champion and legendary Viswanathan Anand has opted not to play and has chosen the role of a mentor.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Australia beat India by three wickets
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video
Spain to propose to EU a cap on carbon emission permit prices, PM says
15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise
JEE Main Session2 Day 5 analysis: Exam rated moderate; Chemistry questions largely NCERT based
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, says it was ‘slip of tongue’
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai
UN body says violence against Syrians in Lebanon on the rise
Meet 14-year old squash player Anahat Singh, the youngest member of India’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent
Indonesia, US to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions