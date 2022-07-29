scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Drone visual of Napier Bridge decked up like chessboard goes viral. Watch video

The clip shared by Instagram account drone_captures shows the aerial view of the bridge painted in black and white, resembling a chessboard.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 7:16:03 pm
Chess Olympiad, Chess, Chennai, Napier Bridge, Tamil Nadu, Napier bridge video, drone, indian express Vehicles are seen rushing past through the bridge and the camera pans to show the bridge in all its glory amid the serene river.

With Chennai gripped in the Chess Olympiad fever, the iconic Napier Bridge decked up like a chess board has added vigour to the city. Videos and photographs of the bridge painted like a chessboard have taken the internet by storm.

A drone visual of the Napier Bridge has left netizens amazed. The clip shared by Instagram account drone captures shows the aerial view of the bridge painted in black and white, resembling a chessboard. Vehicles are seen rushing past through the bridge as the camera pans to show the bridge in all its glory amid the serene river.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dronecaptures (@drone_captures_)

Instagram users have showered love for the post and the clip has amassed more than 2.8 million views.

The city’s British-era Napier Bridge, built over the Coovum River near Marina beach, became iconic amid the 44th Chess Olympiad. A week ago, a video anthem was released featuring music director A R Rahman and Chief Minister M K Stalin walking along the bridge. Clad in all-white, both of them walked through the bridge accompanied by dancers in black.

Thambi (official horseman mascot) memes and posts are also galore on social media.

On Thursday, the 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first edition of the Olympiad hosted in India began on Friday at 3 pm with players from 187 countries. The Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India will field three teams each in the Open and Women’s sections. Russia and China will be missing the Olympiad this time. The five-time world champion and legendary Viswanathan Anand has opted not to play and has chosen the role of a mentor.

