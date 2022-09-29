scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Stunning drone show lights up Ahmedabad sky, PM Modi shares pictures

The 36th National Games will be held from September 29 to October 12 in Gujarat.

Narendra Modi, Amit Malviya, Ahmedabad drone show, 36th National Games, 36th National Games drone show, National games 2022, Indian expressSix cities, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar will be hosting the National Games.

On the eve of the 36th National Games, the Ahmedabad sky was lit with a drone show. The drone show, designed and produced by the indigenous startup Botlab Dynamics, aerially formed a map of Gujarat, the logo of national games, an outline of the Statue of Unity, and a map of India amongst other symbols on Wednesday night. It also made a formation with the words “Welcome Hon’ble PM” at the end of the show.

ALSO READ |This video shows digital animation, not real drones playing football during quarantine

PM Modi, who will inaugurate the National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 4.30 pm Thursday, shared pictures from the drone show on his Twitter account. “Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!” he wrote.

Amit Malviya, a BJP spokesperson, also tweeted a video of the drone show.

Almost 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and delegates will be participating in the games, said an official statement. This year the sports event will host 36 sports disciplines making it the biggest National Games ever.

Six cities, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar will be hosting the National Games that will end on October 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

Drone shows were previously held in Delhi. In January a drone show was held over the Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate Republic Day. Earlier this month, a drone show which was dedicated to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, was organised during the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:13:35 pm
Next Story

Reliance Retail launches first in-house premium fashion store called Azorte

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement