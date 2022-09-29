Stunning drone show lights up Ahmedabad sky, PM Modi shares pictures

On the eve of the 36th National Games, the Ahmedabad sky was lit with a drone show. The drone show, designed and produced by the indigenous startup Botlab Dynamics, aerially formed a map of Gujarat, the logo of national games, an outline of the Statue of Unity, and a map of India amongst other symbols on Wednesday night. It also made a formation with the words “Welcome Hon’ble PM” at the end of the show.

PM Modi, who will inaugurate the National Games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 4.30 pm Thursday, shared pictures from the drone show on his Twitter account. “Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!” he wrote.

Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/OumqeCZhve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Amit Malviya, a BJP spokesperson, also tweeted a video of the drone show.

An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things… pic.twitter.com/XPZKtJkndU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 29, 2022

Almost 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and delegates will be participating in the games, said an official statement. This year the sports event will host 36 sports disciplines making it the biggest National Games ever.

Six cities, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar will be hosting the National Games that will end on October 12.

Drone shows were previously held in Delhi. In January a drone show was held over the Rashtrapati Bhavan to celebrate Republic Day. Earlier this month, a drone show which was dedicated to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, was organised during the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue.