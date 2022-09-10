Watch: Drone show at India Gate pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

After much wait, the newly-revamped Central Vista Avenue was opened to the public Friday. A large crowd had gathered to witness the changes made along the India Gate lawns and the two-kilometre-long Kartavya Path (previously called Rajpath).

Amongst the many changes made at Central Vista Avenue was a 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday evening. The granite statue was placed under the Grand Canopy of the India Gate. To further honour the freedom fighter, a drone show was organised to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Bose.

The videos of the drone show, which consists of eight formations based on Bose’s life, are being widely circulated online. Amongst the formations were the outline of Bose’s portrait and the flag of Azad Hind Fauj. The drones, built and run by BotLab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, also formed the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ in the air.

A ten-minute drone show will be organised this evening at India Gate to pay tribute to Netaji! Please attend the show, if you are in Delhi! #KartavyaPath #Netaji pic.twitter.com/hneVVkfk1F — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) September 10, 2022

#WATCH | Ministry of Culture organises a drone show at the India Gate, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Cb3EeywRYI — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

We have got an alternative of firecrackers. — BHK🇮🇳 (@Being_BHK) September 9, 2022

Hopefully will be visiting this TOMORROW🙏👌😍 — 🇮🇳 |V G| (@vibrantvivek_) September 9, 2022

This is much needed tribute to a forgotten hero who won us freedom. https://t.co/pOniSCUZkl — Pronam (@pronamc) September 9, 2022

Commenting on a video of the drone show posted on Twitter by ANI, a Twitter user wrote, “This is much needed tribute to a forgotten hero who won us freedom.” Another person remarked, “We have got an alternative of firecrackers.”

In a comment to PTI, a senior official of the Culture Ministry said, “A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji”.

The 10-minute drone show will be held till Sunday, September 11, 2022.