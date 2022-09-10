scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Watch: Drone show at India Gate pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

The 10-minute drone show will be held till Sunday.

Drone show Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Kartavya Path, Central Vista Avenue Netaji Drone show, Drone show India Gate, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose drone show India Gate, Indian expressThe drones used in the show are built and run by BotLab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi.

After much wait, the newly-revamped Central Vista Avenue was opened to the public Friday. A large crowd had gathered to witness the changes made along the India Gate lawns and the two-kilometre-long Kartavya Path (previously called Rajpath).

Amongst the many changes made at Central Vista Avenue was a 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday evening. The granite statue was placed under the Grand Canopy of the India Gate. To further honour the freedom fighter, a drone show was organised to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Bose.

The videos of the drone show, which consists of eight formations based on Bose’s life, are being widely circulated online. Amongst the formations were the outline of Bose’s portrait and the flag of Azad Hind Fauj. The drones, built and run by BotLab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, also formed the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ in the air.

Commenting on a video of the drone show posted on Twitter by ANI, a Twitter user wrote, “This is much needed tribute to a forgotten hero who won us freedom.” Another person remarked, “We have got an alternative of firecrackers.”

In a comment to PTI, a senior official of the Culture Ministry said, “A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji”.

The 10-minute drone show will be held till Sunday, September 11, 2022.

