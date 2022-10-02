Watch: Drone captures stunning view of Mt Everest from over 9,000 feet

With an elevation of almost 8,848 meters, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. Its snowy peaks and ragged terrain continues to inspire awe in people around the world.

On Friday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a video that captures the stunning landscape of Mount Everest. The expansive aerial shots of the icy mountain range were taken from a height of over 9,000 feet.

What makes the video special is that it captures how the cameraperson launched the drone after scaling the mountain. The video also gives one a glimpse of what it is like to climb Everest.

Some magnificent visuals of Mount Everest captured by a drone! pic.twitter.com/7tsIVMzyBc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 30, 2022

Even the sky is so clear. We Ghaziabad-NCR walas can only dream of it. — ।। विशाल पंडित ।। कटाक्ष जीवी (@PatriotPandit) September 30, 2022

Wow!!! What a magnificent view. Is this captured by DJI ? Hope the drone is in still working condition. — Sanjay (@sanjay72986968) October 1, 2022

Epic video. Mesmerizing view. Good job done by person operating drone 👏. Very good work done by u sirji for posting this video🤝. — Vishal Katarmal (@VishalKatarmal5) September 30, 2022

I wanted to see heaven . I went to the Himalayas & knew how heaven would be like ! — Deepak goyal (@deepgoyal999) September 30, 2022

Mazaa aa gaya. Might never go there but it’s a visual treat to watch — Isaac Braganza 🇮🇳 (@IsaacBraganza) September 30, 2022

So the drone can now say “I climbed Mount Everest.” — Geeta K (@GeetaK20) September 30, 2022

What a spectacular visuals..How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders from nature.. — VASANTKUMAR🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VKMODH) September 30, 2022

The two-minute, 16-second video shared by Goenka has been viewed over 93,000 times. Commenting on the undated video, a Twitter user wrote, “What spectacular visuals..How the new age technology helps in exploring wonders from nature..”. A netizen jokingly remarked, “So the drone can now say I climbed Mount Everest.”

In recent years, the way leading to Everest has been littered with trash such as plastic bottles, cans, food wrappers, kitchen waste, discarded oxygen cylinders and more. In 2021, when Covid-19 induced travel restrictions spotted the flow of foreign mountaineers, a group of climbers in Nepal spent 47 days collecting and cleaning over 2.2 tonnes of garbage scattered around Mount Everest base camp. A video of their cleaning efforts went viral and received much appreciation from around the world.