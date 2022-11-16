Driver reverses bus for 8 km to escape furious elephant. Watch video

In a desperate bid to save passengers from a wild elephant, a Kerala bus driver reversed the vehicle for 8 km and won praise online for his prompt action. A chilling video showing the elephant walking forward furiously and the bus being reversed has sent shivers down the spine of netizens.

The clip shared by Asianet News shows the elephant walking along the road while the driver reverses the vehicle. While the people on the bus hope that the elephant will take the muddy route on the left side, the pachyderm continues to walk down the road. A person is heard asking the driver to halt and start the vehicle again, but it does not deter the elephant who keeps walking furiously.

A manormaonline report said that the private bus was plying on the Chalakudy-Valparai route in Thrissur and the incident happened at 9 am on Tuesday. The bus was reversed from Ambalapara to Anakkayam as there was no space to turn the vehicle on the narrow road. Tourist vehicles that followed the bus were diverted and after an hour of creating panic, the pachyderm left into the forest near Anakkayam area.

An Asianet News report identified the driver as Ambhujakshan from Vetilapara and said that there were more than 40 passengers on the bus.

In May this year, another video showing a wild elephant charging toward a safari vehicle had gone viral and triggered discussion online about the need to follow rules in areas frequented by animals. Panicked passengers were heard screaming and fortunately, the elephant turned towards the right side after the bus was moved back.