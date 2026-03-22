‘It’s criminal’: Driver performs dangerous high-speed stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru streets, video sparks outrage

A video showing a driver performing a life-threatening stunt in a Lamborghini on Bengaluru streets has triggered public outcry, leading to police intervention. The viral video shows the driver spinning the supercar at high speed, which is commonly known as ‘donuts’.
The viral video was shared by X handle @CitizenReprt with a caption alleging that the Lamborghini was repeatedly performing donuts at the junction despite traffic in the vicinity. The post also tagged the Bengaluru traffic police and city police officers, calling for an investigation and appropriate action.
After the video gained traction, the Bengaluru police responded, confirming that legal proceedings had been initiated. In a post on X, authorities stated that a case had been registered at the Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station.
The official statement reads, “FIR has been registered at Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station regarding the incident. Necessary action will be taken. Investigation is underway.”
Watch here:
Video from last night in Bengaluru. Lamborghini KA 05 NR 0009 seen repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction under a flyover while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk.@blrcitytraffic @BlrCityPolice please look into this and take action if required. pic.twitter.com/UuOHXljE5i
— CitizenReportIN (@CitizenReprt) March 21, 2026
The video sparked a wave of reactions, with social media users slamming the driver for risking the lives of commuters. “This isn’t just reckless, it’s criminal. Public roads are for everyone, not for showing off. Shouldn’t there be immediate fines or license suspension for such stunts?” a user wrote.
“It is a sin to be a poor… Policemen are supermen having superpower. The most powerful person is leader. Whose kin are very innocent even after doing a heinous crime. I am normal and poor person, can’t make any statement about the powerful person fearing of jail,” another user commented. “Such cars needs to be confiscated and auctioned off or scrapped. Drivers license should be revoked permanently,” a third user reacted.
A similar incident occurred in June last year involving a man performing reckless stunts in a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase-1 area. Soon after the video came to light, the police invoked Sections 125, 281, and 57 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives, reckless driving, and abetting the crime, respectively.