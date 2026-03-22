‘It’s criminal’: Driver performs dangerous high-speed stunt in Lamborghini on Bengaluru streets, video sparks outrage

The viral video shows the driver spinning the supercar at high speed, which is commonly known as "donuts" (Image source: @CitizenReprt/X)

A video showing a driver performing a life-threatening stunt in a Lamborghini on Bengaluru streets has triggered public outcry, leading to police intervention. The viral video shows the driver spinning the supercar at high speed, which is commonly known as ‘donuts’.

The viral video was shared by X handle @CitizenReprt with a caption alleging that the Lamborghini was repeatedly performing donuts at the junction despite traffic in the vicinity. The post also tagged the Bengaluru traffic police and city police officers, calling for an investigation and appropriate action.

After the video gained traction, the Bengaluru police responded, confirming that legal proceedings had been initiated. In a post on X, authorities stated that a case had been registered at the Cubbon Park Traffic Police Station.