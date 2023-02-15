scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
‘Unbelievable’: Driver manoeuvres SUV through a steep slope effortlessly. Watch

The clip shared by the Chairman of RPG Enterprises shows an SUV being taken to the top of the steep slope. The driver is seen acing it without a pause and reaching the top at high speed.

suv reaches top of slope at high speed, thrilling car video, driving video, driving through slope, viral video, indian expressBusiness tycoon Harsh Goenka was also impressed by the feat and he shared the clip on Twitter.
Manoeuvring a vehicle through steep hills requires excellent driving skills. A car driver has left netizens stunned as they drove through a steep slope effortlessly. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka was also impressed by the feat and he shared the clip on Twitter.

The clip shared by the Chairman of RPG Enterprises shows an SUV being taken to the top of the steep slope. The driver is seen acing it without a pause and reaching the top at high speed. “Why you must have the right tyres…it helps,” Goenka tweeted.

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Twitter. Several users were amazed by the video and a user poked fun at Goenka for promoting his business.

A user commented, “Ufff deadly . Next level literally.” Another user wrote, “This looks amazing.” A third user commented, “I haven’t seen someone so passionate about her/his products! Hats off!”

In September last year, a similar thrilling video showing a man crossing a canal by driving his van in reverse over two wooden logs had gone viral. While it remained unclear why the driver attempted the risky step, internet users praised him for having “nerves of steel”.

