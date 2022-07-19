Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts

July 19, 2022 6:30:56 pm
A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus has become a sensation among locals in the state’s Alappuzha. Most passengers on the route in Haripad look forward to hopping on the bus which boasts of a music system, CCTV and colourful decorations that nearly make you forget that you are in a state transport vehicle.
Behind the soaring popularity of the bus is a driver-conductor couple who obtained permission from the department before investing their own money to spruce up the stage carriage. The husband and wife duo, Giri and Thara, also have an interesting story of their own.
The two tied the knot after being in a relationship for 22 years, which has only endeared them more to passengers. They have taken it upon themselves to maintain cleanliness in the bus and ensure that passengers enjoy a happy and secure journey.
A video featuring the bus has now gone viral. Giri is heard saying in the video that they met while working in a private firm 22 years ago. However, opposition from families delayed their wedding and they ultimately tied the knot in 2020 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. In the interim, the couple prepared for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) examination and Giri passed the test in 2007, while Thara cleared it in 2010.
Subscriber Only Stories
Now, they work together in the Haripad depot. Thara is heard saying in the video that they wake up at 2 am everyday. After cleaning the bus, they start the day’s trip by 5.30 am and head back home by 10.30 pm. Thara said that many people, including the elderly and students, love the trips on their bus.
In the video, a passenger is heard saying that travelling on the bus gives him “a special happiness”, comparing the experience to that of a trip on a tourist bus.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared
Postponed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year: OCA
With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar
Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra to star in MX Player’s Shiksha Mandal
PCOD and diabetes: Understanding the link between the two conditions
Over 18% industries, commercial establishments found stealing electricity: Haryana power ministry
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Latest Updates
Babar does a Basit Ali, almost. He was bowled around his legs, trying to pad away the left-arm spinner Jayasuriya
Victim trailer: Venkat Prabhu, PA Ranjith, Chimbudevan and Rajesh M unite for an anthology
Bombay HC seeks BMC response on Narayan Rane firm’s renewed application for Juhu bungalow regularisation
Karnataka HC denies bail to man who shared naval base pics with Pakistan’s ISI
Juvenile diabetes: Avoid these foods in your child’s diet plan