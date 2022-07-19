scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts

Most passengers on the route look forward to hopping on the colourfully decked-up bus that nearly makes you forget that you are in a state transport vehicle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 6:30:56 pm
KSRTC bus, bus conductor driver couple, bus with music system and CCTV, ksrtc, indian expressThe KSRTC colleagues maintain cleanliness in the bus and ensure that passengers enjoy happy and secure journey.

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus has become a sensation among locals in the state’s Alappuzha. Most passengers on the route in Haripad look forward to hopping on the bus which boasts of a music system, CCTV and colourful decorations that nearly make you forget that you are in a state transport vehicle.

Behind the soaring popularity of the bus is a driver-conductor couple who obtained permission from the department before investing their own money to spruce up the stage carriage. The husband and wife duo, Giri and Thara, also have an interesting story of their own.

ALSO READ |‘All aboard the Minnal Express’: Tovino Thomas shares video of graffiti covered KSRTC bus

The two tied the knot after being in a relationship for 22 years, which has only endeared them more to passengers. They have taken it upon themselves to maintain cleanliness in the bus and ensure that passengers enjoy a happy and secure journey.

A video featuring the bus has now gone viral. Giri is heard saying in the video that they met while working in a private firm 22 years ago. However, opposition from families delayed their wedding and they ultimately tied the knot in 2020 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. In the interim, the couple prepared for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) examination and Giri passed the test in 2007, while Thara cleared it in 2010.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Now, they work together in the Haripad depot. Thara is heard saying in the video that they wake up at 2 am everyday. After cleaning the bus, they start the day’s trip by 5.30 am and head back home by 10.30 pm. Thara said that many people, including the elderly and students, love the trips on their bus.

In the video, a passenger is heard saying that travelling on the bus gives him “a special happiness”, comparing the experience to that of a trip on a tourist bus.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?
Explained

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

Elections don't frighten me, MPs' trust will help build united India: Alva

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement