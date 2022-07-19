Driver-conductor couple installs CCTV, music system on Kerala transport bus, wins hearts

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus has become a sensation among locals in the state’s Alappuzha. Most passengers on the route in Haripad look forward to hopping on the bus which boasts of a music system, CCTV and colourful decorations that nearly make you forget that you are in a state transport vehicle.

Behind the soaring popularity of the bus is a driver-conductor couple who obtained permission from the department before investing their own money to spruce up the stage carriage. The husband and wife duo, Giri and Thara, also have an interesting story of their own.

The two tied the knot after being in a relationship for 22 years, which has only endeared them more to passengers. They have taken it upon themselves to maintain cleanliness in the bus and ensure that passengers enjoy a happy and secure journey.

A video featuring the bus has now gone viral. Giri is heard saying in the video that they met while working in a private firm 22 years ago. However, opposition from families delayed their wedding and they ultimately tied the knot in 2020 amid the Covid-19 lockdown. In the interim, the couple prepared for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) examination and Giri passed the test in 2007, while Thara cleared it in 2010.

Now, they work together in the Haripad depot. Thara is heard saying in the video that they wake up at 2 am everyday. After cleaning the bus, they start the day’s trip by 5.30 am and head back home by 10.30 pm. Thara said that many people, including the elderly and students, love the trips on their bus.

In the video, a passenger is heard saying that travelling on the bus gives him “a special happiness”, comparing the experience to that of a trip on a tourist bus.