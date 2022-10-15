scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Driven by passion to start her own business, ‘B Tech Chaiwali’ sets up tea stall

Engineering student Vartika Singh has spoken about the struggles she faced while beginning her own tea business.

B tech chaiwali, chaiwali, b tech student sets up tea stall, tea seller, B Tech student, Bihar, Faridabad, indian expressJuggling between her technical studies, the young woman, Vartika Singh from Bihar, brews tea at her tea stall near her college in Faridabad, Haryana.

From West Bengal’s ‘MA English Chaiwali’ to Bihar’s economics graduate chaiwali, several youngsters have picked unconventional careers instead of pursuing traditional white-collar jobs. Prioritising financial independence, these youngsters are earning the praise of netizens for their courage in going off the beaten path.

Now, an engineering student from Bihar has created a buzz online with her tea-selling business. Juggling between her technical studies, the young woman, Vartika Singh from Bihar, brews tea at her tea stall near her college in Faridabad, Haryana.

In a video that has now gone viral, Vartika is seen narrating her story while making tea for her customers. Quite inspired, she says, “This outlet should be there across India and I should be able to answer people.”

ALSO READ |MA English Chaiwali wants to brew her own success story

Watch the video here:

While stirring the bubbling tea in the vessel, she says, “I wanted to do business. I needed to wait for four years to finish my B Tech and begin my startup. So, I started it now itself.”

Promoting her business, she also says that masala tea is available for Rs 20 and normal tea is available for Rs 10. She further says, “Please come here and try out the tea once. There is no benefit from merely making the video viral.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companiesPremium
IRDAI proposes conditions for private equity funds in insurance companies
Antara Nandy on her playback debut in Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 with...Premium
Antara Nandy on her playback debut in Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 with...

Vartika’s Instagram account, vartikabtechchaiwali, includes videos showing glimpses of her selling tea on the street. In one of the videos, she narrates her struggle in breaking the stereotype of educated people selling tea and not letting her family know about the stall.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 10:10:15 am
Next Story

Code Name Tiranga box office collection Day 1: Even low ticket prices can’t attract audiences to Parineeti Chopra’s film

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement