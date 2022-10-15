Driven by passion to start her own business, ‘B Tech Chaiwali’ sets up tea stall

From West Bengal’s ‘MA English Chaiwali’ to Bihar’s economics graduate chaiwali, several youngsters have picked unconventional careers instead of pursuing traditional white-collar jobs. Prioritising financial independence, these youngsters are earning the praise of netizens for their courage in going off the beaten path.

Now, an engineering student from Bihar has created a buzz online with her tea-selling business. Juggling between her technical studies, the young woman, Vartika Singh from Bihar, brews tea at her tea stall near her college in Faridabad, Haryana.

In a video that has now gone viral, Vartika is seen narrating her story while making tea for her customers. Quite inspired, she says, “This outlet should be there across India and I should be able to answer people.”

While stirring the bubbling tea in the vessel, she says, “I wanted to do business. I needed to wait for four years to finish my B Tech and begin my startup. So, I started it now itself.”

Promoting her business, she also says that masala tea is available for Rs 20 and normal tea is available for Rs 10. She further says, “Please come here and try out the tea once. There is no benefit from merely making the video viral.”

Vartika’s Instagram account, vartikabtechchaiwali, includes videos showing glimpses of her selling tea on the street. In one of the videos, she narrates her struggle in breaking the stereotype of educated people selling tea and not letting her family know about the stall.