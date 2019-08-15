A line from Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ trailer is inspiring hilarious memes

After the trailer for Ayushman Khurrana’s next film Dream Girl was released recently, it wasn’t just his funny performance and punchlines that had everyone laughing out loud. A line from the trailer by actor Vijay Raaz got a lot of attention online and is inspiring many memes.

Here’s the trailer of the film:

In the trailer, Khurrana’s character Pooja is seen asking a policeman what he does, to which the man replies he’s a poet. As Khurrana corrects his pronunciation, Raaz replies, “Dono alag alag hote hain kya? (Are they different?)”

This line is now the subject of multiple memes that describe different situations.

Sample these:

When mom says ‘kya banaun aaj… arhar dal ya masoor daal’ Me : pic.twitter.com/wrAoiQWlr5 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 14, 2019

Shopkeeper : Aree Bhai tereko Dhaniya chhaiye ya Pudina

Me: pic.twitter.com/Jq6KcUuk1D — Jaiveer (@Guy_marwaadi) August 14, 2019

Me : mom MacDonald’s ya burger king chale?

Mom : pic.twitter.com/uEzU1paBH0 — shraddha💤 (@Lacer_tilia) August 14, 2019

HR : you are being assigned to a Java project. Is that fine ? Me :but I have mentioned #JavaScript in my CV. HR : pic.twitter.com/nc3Kq9Nfkt — An IT Professional (@imfrmsaharanpur) August 14, 2019

Veg Biryani & Pulav pic.twitter.com/8pG6YUNXAe — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) August 14, 2019

Customer: Aap work time mein lunch nahi kar sakte SBI employee: pic.twitter.com/a14WvJYKAI — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) August 14, 2019

Friend: Bhai sacred games prime par aayega? Me: Bhai Sacred Games Netflix ka hai aur Mirzapur Prime par aata" Another friend (Torrent User): Netflix or Prime.. pic.twitter.com/uCmZsO3T2S — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 14, 2019

Best Friend and Friendzoned pic.twitter.com/5BmCcPpP8p — Beer (@atyant_clueless) August 14, 2019

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. It is scheduled to releases on September 13.