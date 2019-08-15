A line from Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ trailer is inspiring hilarious memes

Toggle Menu
A line from the trailer by actor Vijay Raaz got a lot of attention online and is inspiring many memes. This line is now the subject of multiple memes that describe different situations.

People are using the line to express their feelings when they get confused between two similar things.

After the trailer for Ayushman Khurrana’s next film Dream Girl was released recently, it wasn’t just his funny performance and punchlines that had everyone laughing out loud. A line from the trailer by actor Vijay Raaz got a lot of attention online and is inspiring many memes.

In the trailer, Khurrana’s character Pooja is seen asking a policeman what he does, to which the man replies he’s a poet. As Khurrana corrects his pronunciation, Raaz replies, “Dono alag alag hote hain kya? (Are they different?)”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh. It is scheduled to releases on September 13.

