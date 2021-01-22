scorecardresearch
As dragon fruit becomes ‘Kamalam’, netizens revise these popular phrases

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's suggestion to rename dragon fruit to 'Kamalam' has inspired a new set of memes online. Take a look

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 12:27:13 pm
Dragon fruit, Kamalam, Kamalam replace Dragon fruit, Dragon fruit new name, Gujarat government dragon fruit new name, Dragon Fruit new name memes, Dragon Fruit memes, Kamalam memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsWith 'How to Train Your Dragon' becoming 'How to Train your Kamalam', to Dragonfly becoming 'Kamalam Fly', netizens replaced the word 'Dragon' with 'Kamalam' and the results are hilarious.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently proposed renaming dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’, a suggestion that has inspired several memes and jokes on the Internet. Now, netizens have taken to social media to replace the word ‘dragon’ in any phrase with ‘Kamalam’, resulting in new and hilarious names.

With ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ becoming ‘How to Train your Kamalam’, to Dragonfly becoming Kamalam Fly, take a look at these hilarious memes:

Rupani, at a press conference on January 19, said the name ‘Kamalam’ was apt as the characteristic fuchsia ‘spikes’ or ‘petals’ of the fruit resemble a lotus in bloom.

Though Kamalam is the name of BJP’s headquarters in Koba, Gandhinagar, and the kamal (lotus flower) is the party’s election symbol, Rupani said no politics was involved in the renaming.

