As dragon fruit becomes ‘Kamalam’, netizens revise these popular phrases

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently proposed renaming dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’, a suggestion that has inspired several memes and jokes on the Internet. Now, netizens have taken to social media to replace the word ‘dragon’ in any phrase with ‘Kamalam’, resulting in new and hilarious names.

With ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ becoming ‘How to Train your Kamalam’, to Dragonfly becoming Kamalam Fly, take a look at these hilarious memes:

kamalamball z — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) January 20, 2021

Bhutan .. The land of thunder Kamalans — simmi roy mishra (@simmir) January 20, 2021

Kamalam Heart ❤️ — Naveen Choudhryⓝ (@NaveenChoudhry) January 20, 2021

Enter the Kamalam — Prashanth Challapalli (@GaulinChief) January 20, 2021

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Kamalam — Mansi Says Hello (@MansiSaysHello) January 20, 2021

The Girl With The Kamalam Tattoo. — Satbir Singh (@thesatbir) January 20, 2021

Rupani, at a press conference on January 19, said the name ‘Kamalam’ was apt as the characteristic fuchsia ‘spikes’ or ‘petals’ of the fruit resemble a lotus in bloom.

Though Kamalam is the name of BJP’s headquarters in Koba, Gandhinagar, and the kamal (lotus flower) is the party’s election symbol, Rupani said no politics was involved in the renaming.