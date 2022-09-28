‘What did I just see?’: Dragon fruit chai from Bangladesh is the latest bizarre food experiment

There is no dearth of videos that showcase bizarre food experiments. The latest addition to the list is from Bangladesh with the most loved beverage—tea. Savoured almost daily in most of the households in India, tea is an unavoidable drink for many. However, mixing it with dragon fruit has left many users annoyed.

The clip, shared on the Instagram page thegreatindianfoodie, shows a tea seller pouring hot tea into a glass tumbler and adding dragon fruit extract into the tea. Further, he adds a spoonful of condensed milk into the hot tea which turns pinkish in colour.

“Pink Dragon Fruit waali chai ! Ye interesting reel aapke liye all the way from Bangladesh (Pink Dragon Fruit tea, this interesting reel is for you all the way from Bangladesh),” read the caption of the clip. The clip shared 10 days ago has amassed more than 1.4 lakh views on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

This variant of tea left netizens disappointed and they expressed their disgust in the comments section. A user commented, “What did I just see?” “Kal butter chicken wali chai ki video na daal dena (Tomorrow don’t post a video of tea made from butter chicken),” another person posted.

This is not the first time that an experiment with tea left internet users infuriated. In March this year, a video of a vendor giving a fruity twist to tea surfaced online. From banana, chikoo to apple, the vendor added several fruits into the boiling tea. Along with tea leaves, the fruit pieces got blended in the milk, resulting in the bizarre concoction.