Dr. Kamal Ranadive: Google doodle honours Indian cell biologist on birth anniversary

Google Doodle today: Google on Monday dedicated a doodle to Indian cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive to mark her 104th birth anniversary. Ranadive is best known for her groundbreaking cancer research and devotion to creating a more equitable society through science and education.

The doodle, illustrated by India-based artist Ibrahim Rayintakath, shows Dr. Ranadive looking at a microscope.

Kamal Samarath, better known as Kamal Ranadive, was born in 1917 in Pune, India. Her father encouraged her to pursue a medical education, but Ranadive found her calling in biology instead. In 1949, she received a doctorate in cytology, the study of cells, while working as a researcher in the Indian Cancer Research Center (ICRC). After a fellowship at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, she returned to Mumbai (then Bombay) and the ICRC, where she established the country’s first tissue culture laboratory.

As the director of the ICRC and a pioneer in animal modeling of cancer development, Ranadive was among the first researchers in India to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and to identify the links among cancers and certain viruses. Ranadive studied Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium that causes leprosy, and aided in developing a vaccine. In 1973, Dr. Ranadive and 11 colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.

“Ranadive also encouraged students and Indian scholars abroad to return to India and put their knowledge to work for their communities. After retiring in 1989, Dr. Ranadive worked in rural communities in Maharashtra, training women as healthcare workers and providing health and nutrition education. The IWSA now has 11 chapters in India and provides scholarships and childcare options for women in science,” Google wrote in a statement.