Sunday, May 31, 2020
After rains in Delhi, people flood social media with photos of double rainbow

Despite it not being a very common phenomenon, the scientific explanation for a double rainbow is that they are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop and if the sun is low in the sky.

May 31, 2020
Social media was abuzz after citizens spotted double rainbow in the national capital region first time in many years.

Sudden showers in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday gave the capital some respite from the heat but also delighted citizens after many said they spotted two rainbows in the sky.  Social media platforms were flooded with videos and pictures, with many people saying it was the best outcome of the lockdown.

Despite it not being a very common phenomenon, UK’s meteorological office says they are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop. The violet light that reaches the observer’s eye comes from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops, it said. Also, the phenomenon is said to be common when the sun is low in the sky such as late afternoon, which is when Delhi and NCR received rains on Sunday.

