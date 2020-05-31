After rains in Delhi, people flood social media with photos of double rainbow

Social media was abuzz after citizens spotted double rainbow in the national capital region first time in many years. (Source: @TheSanjivKapoor/ Twitter) Social media was abuzz after citizens spotted double rainbow in the national capital region first time in many years. (Source: @TheSanjivKapoor/ Twitter)

Sudden showers in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday gave the capital some respite from the heat but also delighted citizens after many said they spotted two rainbows in the sky. Social media platforms were flooded with videos and pictures, with many people saying it was the best outcome of the lockdown.

Here’s how people reacted to the natural phenomenon on social media:

Double rainbow blessing on our abode this evening.

Heavenly! pic.twitter.com/Ebj13qS8k4 — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) May 31, 2020

Nice double rainbow over the DLF golf course in Gurgaon just now. pic.twitter.com/4SNcEno5tP — Sanjiv Kapoor 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 31, 2020

RAINBOWS!!!!! Not one but two!! Never seen them like this… Made my day😊🌈 pic.twitter.com/8lRplaxjfw — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) May 31, 2020

Perfect #Rainbow : Never seen something like this before…. I know COVID is bad but still thank you Covid for pollution free & delightful environment (In #Gurgaon, #Delhi #NCR) pic.twitter.com/YSkx5hKMpE — Pankaj Bansal (@PankajBansalPB) May 31, 2020

I don’t remember when I last saw the rainbow in Delhi/NCR🌈 Absolutely a treat for the eyes! Couldn’t stop myself looking at it Thanks to the #Lockdown and reduced pollution levels😅#DelhiRains #Noidarains #Rainbow pic.twitter.com/k24QoOO6La — Sushant Agarwal🇮🇳 (@chintoo_me) May 31, 2020

Saw the full arch of the rainbow 🌈 for the first time . #rainbow pic.twitter.com/M6DhjL7Wun — Ankit Singh (@imagine_ankit) May 31, 2020

After so many years, I have seen the rainbow .. First time in #Noida .. pic.twitter.com/dSvLn6Fh4x — Naveen (@NaveenJ43003568) May 31, 2020

The nature at its best , the #Rainbow appear in Noida after ages 😍 !! #NoidaRain pic.twitter.com/8a7qevdy44 — Rahul Verma (@rahul_06800) May 31, 2020

Despite it not being a very common phenomenon, UK’s meteorological office says they are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop. The violet light that reaches the observer’s eye comes from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops, it said. Also, the phenomenon is said to be common when the sun is low in the sky such as late afternoon, which is when Delhi and NCR received rains on Sunday.

