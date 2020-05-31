After rains in Delhi, people flood social media with photos of double rainbow

Sudden showers in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday gave the capital some respite from the heat but also delighted citizens after many said they spotted two rainbows in the sky. Social media platforms were flooded with videos and pictures, with many people saying it was the best outcome of the lockdown.
Here’s how people reacted to the natural phenomenon on social media:
Double rainbow blessing on our abode this evening.
Heavenly! pic.twitter.com/Ebj13qS8k4
— Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) May 31, 2020
Nice double rainbow over the DLF golf course in Gurgaon just now. pic.twitter.com/4SNcEno5tP
— Sanjiv Kapoor 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 31, 2020
इतना सुंदर इंद्रधनुष आज जीवन में पहली बार दिखा .. 😊 #Noida pic.twitter.com/2GzEDdAqLa
— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) May 31, 2020
RAINBOWS!!!!! Not one but two!! Never seen them like this… Made my day😊🌈 pic.twitter.com/8lRplaxjfw
— richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) May 31, 2020
Perfect #Rainbow : Never seen something like this before….
I know COVID is bad but still thank you Covid for pollution free & delightful environment (In #Gurgaon, #Delhi #NCR) pic.twitter.com/YSkx5hKMpE
— Pankaj Bansal (@PankajBansalPB) May 31, 2020
A view to cherish amidst all this mayhem. #InThisTogether2020 #rainbow #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/0BYKeKhfeU
— Suvro Banerjee (@suvrob21) May 31, 2020
#DelhiRains
Nature at it’s best during #lockdown pic.twitter.com/pzqVkVwB2g
— bhupendra (@bhupendra1011) May 31, 2020
#rainbow in my sky. #DoubleRainbow ♥️… it’s like the sky has dressed up colourfully for the #Earth. A symbol of hope and promise… prize for weathering the storm #gratitude #DelhiRains #GurgaonRains #neverdancealone #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/c1FDizwmIr
— Aditti Ahluwalia (@kathakaarika) May 31, 2020
I don’t remember when I last saw the rainbow in Delhi/NCR🌈
Absolutely a treat for the eyes! Couldn’t stop myself looking at it
Thanks to the #Lockdown and reduced pollution levels😅#DelhiRains #Noidarains #Rainbow pic.twitter.com/k24QoOO6La
— Sushant Agarwal🇮🇳 (@chintoo_me) May 31, 2020
Saw the full arch of the rainbow 🌈 for the first time . #rainbow pic.twitter.com/M6DhjL7Wun
— Ankit Singh (@imagine_ankit) May 31, 2020
Swarg kaa Darwaja yahi hai #rainbow #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/y7FRh2JNzX
— Ajay Kumar (@mango_peoplee) May 31, 2020
After so many years, I have seen the rainbow .. First time in #Noida .. pic.twitter.com/dSvLn6Fh4x
— Naveen (@NaveenJ43003568) May 31, 2020
The nature at its best , the #Rainbow appear in Noida after ages 😍 !! #NoidaRain pic.twitter.com/8a7qevdy44
— Rahul Verma (@rahul_06800) May 31, 2020
A full semi-circle, clearly visible rainbow this evening. Silver lining of the #CovidLockdown 🌈 #rainbow #Noida pic.twitter.com/OHyJ204qru
— Priyanka (@Priyanka_simply) May 31, 2020
Despite it not being a very common phenomenon, UK’s meteorological office says they are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop. The violet light that reaches the observer’s eye comes from the higher raindrops and the red light from lower raindrops, it said. Also, the phenomenon is said to be common when the sun is low in the sky such as late afternoon, which is when Delhi and NCR received rains on Sunday.
