‘Dosa printer’ is here but not everyone is impressed

It is said that necessity is the mother of invention but this adage turns false when one talks about Chennai-based company Evochef’s ‘dosa printer’. As per the brand’s website, this device named EC Flip is marketed as the ‘world’s first smart dosa maker’ and is priced at Rs 15,999.

Looking at the product’s advertisement, it appears that one just has to put dosa batter in the device and after punching some buttons to set the preferences (thickness, crispiness and the number of dosas), the machine gets to work and pushes out dosas, just like a printer gives out paper.

A video of this product has gone viral on social media and netizens have dubbed the product as a ‘dosa printer’.

Square n Rectangle shaped dosas from Dosa printer 🫠

pic.twitter.com/OMeMRn1GBk — 🫶🏻ɧ2ơ🚴‍♂️ (@iamhemuk) August 24, 2022

What they have automated here is the simplest and the most fun step in the dosa making process. I hope this printer doesn’t get batter jam. Clearing it would be a mess I guess. — 🇮🇳Mohan Krishnakumar 🇮🇳 ஜய்ஹிந்த் 🇮🇳 (@MohanKrishnaku5) August 18, 2022

Waste of money if someone actually buys this dosa printer 😶 — Adi (@aaditea__) August 24, 2022

3rd printers of future will equals Sanju’s Magic pencil (Saka laka boom boom)

Just saw an add of dosa printer — P (@DkGuptaaa) August 24, 2022

See the size of that kitchen? That is the size required for housing dosa printer; rotimatic; toaster; air fryer; instapot; electric kettle; idli atta grinder; microwave; oven… The list goes on. The real cost is the cost of a home with a kitchen that size! — Rosemary P (@One4Remembrance) August 24, 2022

When you make chatni by yourself, when you make shambher by yourself.

When you have to prepare dosa liquid by yourself then what is left for this dosa printer,

Hot the pan, put some oil and prepare the dosa by yourself.

Why waste money on dosa printer and costly electricity pic.twitter.com/acL5KPSONo — Haider Siddiqui . (@haider1siddiqu) August 24, 2022

Wouldn’t mind a dosa printer tbh — Lavanya Mohan (@lavsmohan) August 24, 2022

I need a Dosa printer in my life!! https://t.co/VRfnGjVX8L — Ashvina Gangoo (@Ashvina_Gangoo) August 24, 2022

on today’s list of things i absolutely do not require and should not buy but desperately want to: Dosa Printer ;) — m| booktwt (@augustc0r3) August 24, 2022

Many pointed out how the product does not seem functional. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “What they have automated here is the simplest and the most fun step in the dosa making process. I hope this printer doesn’t get batter jam. Clearing it would be a mess I guess.”

Another person wrote, “When you make chatni by yourself, when you make shambher by yourself. When you have to prepare dosa liquid by yourself then what is left for this dosa printer. Heat the pan, put some oil and prepare the dosa by yourself. Why waste money on dosa printer and costly electricity”.

However, amongst the critics, there were also people who loved the product. “I need a Dosa printer in my life!!,” a Twitter user exclaimed. Another remarked, “on today’s list of things i absolutely do not require and should not buy but desperately want to: Dosa Printer ;)”.