‘Just DD Things’: Netizens bemused as Doordarshan Sports shows excel sheet instead of scorecard

Once upon a time, the state-run Doordarshan (known as DD) channels were the promary source of entertainment, but after the introduction of private channels and OTT, the relevance of DD network has plummeted. This is obvious in the loss of production value of shows aired by Doordarshan.

Now, a tweet is going viral that shows how DD Sports made a makeshift scorecard as it was re-airing the shooting match held during the 2021-2022 Khelo India University Games. The Khelo India University Games aim at identifying athletes within the age group of 18 to 25 to train for the Olympics and the Asian Games.

ALSO READ | Doordarshan to change iconic logo; Twitterati take a trip down memory lane

The tweet shows that DD Sports had presented an excel sheet on the screen instead of a scorecard during the final match in the 10m Individual Air Pistol category. This picture of the TV screen was shared online by a Twitter user named Ramesh

(@rmshnt27) on Tuesday. The image was captioned, “DD Sports is telecasting Khelo India Games. And instead of creating a separate scoreboard graphic they are just showing an Excel sheet 😂”.

DD Sports is telecasting Khelo India Games. And instead of creating a separate scoreboard graphic they are just showing an Excel sheet 😂 pic.twitter.com/6dBL6A2j7I — Ramesh (@rmshnt27) January 24, 2023

This tweet soon gathered over 2,900 likes. In the comments, many people chastised the network for being callous with their broadcasting.

A Twitter user observed, “And given that they have to show it at 50% magnification so we can see the entire sheet, it really Iis DOOR-Darshan! 😂”. Another person jokingly wrote, “Good that they dint use cardboard and pink chart sheets which we did during school days.”