‘Doomscrolling’ is Shashi Tharoor’s ‘word of the era’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who often leaves netizens scratching their heads with rarely-used English words, Tuesday shared what he termed as the “word of the era”.

Citing Merriam Webster Dictionary, Tharoor said that the use of the word, doomscrolling, has increased. The parliamentarian helpfully shared the meaning of the word too. Doomscrolling means the act of continuously seeking out and reading bad news. He also said that increased consumption of negative news can cause political depression and affect one’s mental well-being.

“Word of the Era! Merriam Webster Dictionary says they are watching the increasing use of this term (along with “doomsurfing”). Increased consumption of predominantly negative news could have psychological ill effects, in addition to causing political depression…” tweeted Tharoor.

While some users agreed with Tharoor, some others came up with criticisms. “In the last few years, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a rise in armed conflicts, and increased economic woes, doom-scrolling has increased exponentially. Chucking your phone away once in a while and going out usually helps,” commented a user.

In the last few years, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, a rise in armed conflicts, and increased economic woes, doom-scrolling has increased exponentially. Chucking your phone away once in a while and going out usually helps. — Vaidik Trivedi (@imVaidikTrivedi) May 31, 2022

Recently, the Thiruvananthapuram MP slammed the ministry of railways with the word — quomodocunquize. The man known for his vast vocabulary also posted a note with the word’s meaning – to make money by any means possible. He tagged the ministry of railways and wrote, “Obscure Words Deptt: Must the Indian Railways quomodocunquize?”