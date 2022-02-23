‘Don’t go from bad to wars!’: Amul urges for peace amid Russia-Ukraine tension in new topical

Updated: February 23, 2022 2:04:24 pm
Amidst the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, Amul has released a topical that urges both countries to aim for peace.
In the graphic, the Amul girl can be seen sharing a buttered toast with a blonde girl wearing a traditional Ukrainian flower crown known as the vinok. Both girls are seen sitting on what looks like rubble caused by a war with military tanks in the background.
“Don’t go from bad to wars!” is written in bold over the topical, while “Sign treaty with a treat” can be on the right corner. The dairy brand captioned the topical. “#Amul Topical: A plea to defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict…”
This call for de-escalation of conflict is being widely appreciated by the netizens. A person tweeted while sharing the Amul topical, “Hope President Putin will give a thought to Amul girls Treat! Choose treat & have peace! #UkraineRussiaCrisis”.
The topical was posted across social media on Tuesday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed troops at the separatists held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine.
This is not the first time Amul has commented on international politics or impending tension between countries.
In 2020, Amul’s handle was briefly blocked by Twitter after the brand posted a topical that featured the Amul girl confronting a red dragon, that symbolised China. The topical, that aimed to call for the boycott of Chinese goods, was the captioned “Exit the Dragon?”.
Amul has also made many topicals taking a dig at North Korea’s nuclear tests or commenting on trade wars between China and America.
