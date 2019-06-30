Donald Trump and Narendra Modi’s G-20 interaction triggers meme fest online

The fourteenth meeting of G-20 Summit saw 19 countries come together at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. The 2019 G-20, which discussed eight themes to ensure Global Sustainable Development, concluded with the members, excluding the US, recommitting to Paris climate deal.

Advertising

ALSO READ | When Modi, Trump met: The story of a ‘productive conversation’ at the G-20 Osaka summit

While the forum captured several interactions between some of the world leaders, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have caught the attention of many. As Trump walked into a room, before the start of session 3 at the summit, he greeted Modi with a handshake and a pat on his back.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of Session 3 at #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/aeGOILGYPu — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

This moment, as well as other, shared between the two at the summit seems to have triggered many reactions online, with some coming up with hilarious memes on the same. Here take a look:

* Matar paneer ki sabji se paneer gayab hai samdhi ji * pic.twitter.com/brwGJ9toys — Fauxy Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) June 29, 2019

Yeh tokra foofa ji ke haath se dilwaana hai. pic.twitter.com/QDnsdNph02 — GD (@thegagandeep) June 29, 2019

Yeh kya sun raha ladki kisi aur se pyaar kerti hai hai samdhi ji pic.twitter.com/ai8DtXHNh2 — India India 👏👏 India India (@username_needed) June 29, 2019

“Kya bhai party bahar chal rhi tum yaha room me akele baithe ho? Chalo aao bahar” pic.twitter.com/VI3IEdEvAZ — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 29, 2019

Yeh kya sun raha ladki kisi aur se pyaar kerti hai hai samdhi ji pic.twitter.com/ai8DtXHNh2 — India India 👏👏 India India (@username_needed) June 29, 2019

Interestingly, just 24 hours before the meeting, Trump had tweeted against India’s “very high tariffs”. However, those privy to the discussions at the meeting stated that the two leaders displayed “no bitterness” at the bilateral meeting.