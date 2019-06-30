Toggle Menu
Donald Trump and Narendra Modi’s G-20 interaction triggers meme fest online

Interestingly, just 24 hours before the meeting, Trump had tweeted against  India’s “very high tariffs”, however, those privy to the discussions at the meeting, stated that the two leaders displayed “no bitterness” at the bilateral meeting.

The moment shared between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have triggered many reactions online

The fourteenth meeting of G-20 Summit saw 19 countries come together at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. The 2019 G-20, which discussed eight themes to ensure Global Sustainable Development, concluded with the members, excluding the US, recommitting to Paris climate deal.

While the forum captured several interactions between some of the world leaders, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have caught the attention of many. As Trump walked into a room, before the start of session 3 at the summit, he greeted Modi with a handshake and a pat on his back.

This moment, as well as other, shared between the two at the summit seems to have triggered many reactions online, with some coming up with hilarious memes on the same. Here take a look:

