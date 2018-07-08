Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

This Twitter thread about affordable sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene is a must read

One Twitter user recently shared her own experience with her household help and how she wanted to use old T-shirts as pads. She agreed that although now some government institutions have taken steps to provide "free pads there is obviously much left to be done."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 8:36:20 am
afforable sanitary napkins, menstrual hygiene, indian afforable pads, period problems, period debate, period talk, viral news, good news The user urged people to step forward and donate pads to domestic helps and raise awareness about using sanitary napkins other than rags or clothes.

The debate surrounding menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary pads for young girls and women belonging to low-income groups has been raging on for many years now. From young girls dropping out of schools to young women developing infectious diseases due to improper care during mensuration is still a pertinent problem. The high price of sanitary napkins has often stopped them from using it.

One Twitter user recently shared her own experience with her household help and how she wanted to use old T-shirts as pads.

One Twitter user recently shared her own experience with her household help and how she wanted to use old T-shirts as pads.

In a thread, Twitter user @swatic12 discussed how most of the women working as domestic helps do not use sanitary napkins but use rags and even ash or sawdust. She said the 12 per cent GST levy on pads when items like bindi, sindoor and kajal are exempted “is a debate” and can’t be resolved soon, but urged others to step in and raise awareness about using them.

Although now some government institutions have taken steps to provide “free pads there is obviously much left to be done”, she said.

“I would request all of you reading this thread to help by giving sanitary pads every month to your house help, maids, any female workers around you apart from their monthly salary,” she urged people on the micro-blogging site.

“It will not cost you much but will be a very effective step towards their hygiene and betterment,” she added. She also added how one can take small steps to educate them about the adverse effects of using cotton cloth, and other things one can do to make their lives better.

The thread created a buzz online. While some echoed her thoughts and agreed to provide sanitary napkins to their household help, others said it was important to make them aware of menstrual hygiene.

Sample these:

What do you think about her idea? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement