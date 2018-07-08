This Twitter thread about affordable sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene is a must read

The user urged people to step forward and donate pads to domestic helps and raise awareness about using sanitary napkins other than rags or clothes. The user urged people to step forward and donate pads to domestic helps and raise awareness about using sanitary napkins other than rags or clothes.

The debate surrounding menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary pads for young girls and women belonging to low-income groups has been raging on for many years now. From young girls dropping out of schools to young women developing infectious diseases due to improper care during mensuration is still a pertinent problem. The high price of sanitary napkins has often stopped them from using it.

One Twitter user recently shared her own experience with her household help and how she wanted to use old T-shirts as pads.

In a thread, Twitter user @swatic12 discussed how most of the women working as domestic helps do not use sanitary napkins but use rags and even ash or sawdust. She said the 12 per cent GST levy on pads when items like bindi, sindoor and kajal are exempted “is a debate” and can’t be resolved soon, but urged others to step in and raise awareness about using them.

As the one she was using was very torn and old. For a moment I was silent and sad. I asked her why she didn’t used sanitary pads instead. She said she knew about them but they were too expensive. She would rather use that money for household expenses. I gave her a whole pack — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

Although now some government institutions have taken steps to provide “free pads there is obviously much left to be done”, she said.

She also told me that the place where she lives, women even use ash, dust, sand and even sawdust instead of pads. A study I was reading online reveals that 70% of reproductive diseases in India are caused by poor menstrual hygiene and it can also affect maternal mortality. — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

“I would request all of you reading this thread to help by giving sanitary pads every month to your house help, maids, any female workers around you apart from their monthly salary,” she urged people on the micro-blogging site.

1. Please take out 10 min to educate them of the benefits of using sanitary pads n the health hazards caused by cloth or other alternatives like ash or dust. 2. Open the bag just a little before you give them so that they cannot be resold in market defeating the whole purpose — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

“It will not cost you much but will be a very effective step towards their hygiene and betterment,” she added. She also added how one can take small steps to educate them about the adverse effects of using cotton cloth, and other things one can do to make their lives better.

Here’s what you can do: 1. Educate and encourage your house help to try sanitary pads

2. Get economical packs from your nearest Jan Aushadhi stores. At 2.5 rs per pad 10-12 pads will cost you only 25-30 Rs a month

3. Give them these packs every month on top of their salary — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

The thread created a buzz online. While some echoed her thoughts and agreed to provide sanitary napkins to their household help, others said it was important to make them aware of menstrual hygiene.

Must read for anyone who cares about the appalling menstrual health & sanitation situation in our country. https://t.co/SHjnxKqRvP — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 7, 2018

Fantastic thread! Very well done. And this initiative should take the form of a movement. I pledge to do this too. https://t.co/63jLm9f3bE — Shubhrastha (@Shubhrastha) July 6, 2018

Brilliant brilliant thread! I too have been doing this since years and trust me it helps them a lot. Most of them aren’t even aware of these stores. Hell even I’m not aware of them. I bought it for my maid and her daughter from where I buy mine. But this will only bring a change! https://t.co/8n20X7dpjd — PB (@BhatiaPriyanka6) July 6, 2018

Ppl shld understand that it’s okay to discuss n talk abt periods!State govt shld launch schemes to increase awareness and provide sanitary pads at subsidised rates!This will not only boost attendance but will also help to create employment opportunities for women in rural areas! https://t.co/kIbaj1dj2R — Nisha (@niissh) July 7, 2018

Exactly my point. And once these women have used them n experienced how clean and easy it makes the difficult days of their life, they would be encouraged to buy them for themselves. The need is introduce them to the concept of using sanitary pads by that initial little help. — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2018

Still,there are families where they start surfing TV channels randomly whenever they come across Sanitary napkins advertisements let alone watching a movie like Padman.

It is really difficult to strike up a conversation in such households and make them aware. — Abhismita Roy (@Abhismita_Roy) July 7, 2018

I’ve been giving pads to my maids for years now. It’s a basic necessity. I wish more people would do the same. It’s sad to read about how difficult this society makes it for them to cope with a major bodily function. — MB (@MithiMirchi10) July 6, 2018

Today I pledge I Would Do this Initiative Thought Thank You for knowing me that House Maidens are Lack of Sufficient Health Intiative Kits Thank You Again — VinayKumar(VK) (@vinaynaidu26) July 7, 2018

My wife is also working on it..she choose one school from tribal area, educate those girls about it and give one pack of pads..she was sad to know women in such area use plastic cement bags for periods..then she strarted it..it cost only 4 or 5k per month.. — ketan raygor (@KetanRaygor) July 7, 2018

That’s a good initiative. These people also need to be told about menstrual cups. Though there is a learning curve initially and people like me fail at it, I have lots of friends who use them and are happy. 1 cup costs around 250Rs. It can be used for many months/years. — Sowmya (@SowMe18) July 7, 2018

Are sanatry pads ko free Kar Dena chahiye

Taxation ka jhanjhat khatam

Swach bharat tax ke naam pe humse khub paisa vassol lete he lekin kharcha nhi karte he — Papa J.Belfort (@papa_ranjeet1) July 7, 2018

This is very simple and good view in general towards any problem being faced by citizens. Govt can’t totally help at root levels. Citizen corporation and inclusion can be very helpful https://t.co/JHTF5mpyl1 — Ankit Shankhala (@ankitshankhala) July 7, 2018

What do you think about her idea? Tell us in comments below.

