Video of dolphins spotted in Vashi Creek near Mumbai get widely shared on social media

Citizens were surprised to see marine life so close to shore.

In an unusual sight, three dolphins were spotted in the Vashi Creek on the outskirts of Mumbai and a video of them playing in the water are being widely shared on social media.

The clip shows one adult dolphin and two smalller dolphins leaping out the water one after another.

People were left surprised to see the dolphins so close to the shore, and said it showed the need for keeping the environment clean.

It Kya varshat kadhich mahit pan nhavta that dolphins are there here, but looking at this it feels so magical and lucky! Thank you for sharing it with the twitter family — Nozia Sayyed (@NoziaJOURNO) December 10, 2020

This is superb, rare sight of the dolphins enjoying the local waters here.. good timely capture — Rõh Rå (@echoman911) December 10, 2020

This makes me super happy! 🐬🐬🐬 Yay! — Sree Shakti 🌪️ (@shakti_sree) December 10, 2020

This is awesome!!! — Chandreyi Sharma (@Miss_Frodo) December 10, 2020

This could be a common sight for all to enjoy if we humans (and Indians specifically) as a species could just clean up our act. https://t.co/uHMxaQut16 — Daisycutter (@SachinDPatange) December 10, 2020

Oh WOW! Is this the first time we’ve had dolphins in Vashi creek? 🐬🐬🐬🐬 https://t.co/6XXYyFxcv2 — Whyshallee (@Whyshalleee) December 10, 2020

Awesome… lockdown showed us things we couldn’t have ever imagined. Hope it remains this way. https://t.co/mslynRVc2z — 𝔐𝔲𝔩𝔲𝔫𝔡 𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔬 (@mulund_info) December 9, 2020

In March, a humpback dolphin was spotted in the waters off Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

