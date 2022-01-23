scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Dolo fever strikes memers as third wave drives up paracetamol sales

Many have jokingly dubbed the tablet as “India’s favourite snack” and have even compared it with candy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 23, 2022 6:59:11 pm
Dolo 650, Memes on Dolo 650, Micro Labs Dolo 650, Indian ExpressWhile paracetamol is considered a safe medicine, its overuse is associated with liver damage.

The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced many words such as ‘quarantine’, ‘N-95’, and ‘oximeter’ to our daily vocabulary. And yes, it has made ‘Dolo 650’ pretty ubiquitous, turning it into a household name and providing fodder for many a meme since the third wave hit India.

Dilip Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of Micro Labs, which manufactures Dolo 650, expressed his surprise at the unexpected popularity of the drug in an interview with Money Control. “(It) has always been a popular brand among doctors across India. However, we did not expect the kind of popularity that Dolo-650 gained recently because we have never advertised the tablet directly to the public.”

In fact, nearly two years into the pandemic, it sure looks like the tablets don’t need any advertisement at all. Here, take a look at some of the rib-ticklers:

Explaining the reasons behind the success, Surana said body ache and fever have been the most common symptoms of Covid, and Dolo 650 – being an analgesic (pain killer)  and anti-pyretic (reduces fever) – helps to manage both symptoms. He also believes that word-of-mouth publicity helped. According to Business Today, Dolo 650 grew to become the most prescribed medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its popularity, it is important to note that overusing paracetamol can be harmful for health. While over-the-counter drugs like Dolo 650 can be bought without a doctor’s prescription, it is recommended that they are taken in consultation with a physician only. While paracetamol is considered a safe medicine, its overuse is associated with liver damage.

