Dolo fever strikes memers as third wave drives up paracetamol sales

The Covid-19 pandemic has introduced many words such as ‘quarantine’, ‘N-95’, and ‘oximeter’ to our daily vocabulary. And yes, it has made ‘Dolo 650’ pretty ubiquitous, turning it into a household name and providing fodder for many a meme since the third wave hit India.

Many have jokingly dubbed the tablet as “India’s favourite snack” and have even compared it with candy.

Dilip Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of Micro Labs, which manufactures Dolo 650, expressed his surprise at the unexpected popularity of the drug in an interview with Money Control. “(It) has always been a popular brand among doctors across India. However, we did not expect the kind of popularity that Dolo-650 gained recently because we have never advertised the tablet directly to the public.”

In fact, nearly two years into the pandemic, it sure looks like the tablets don’t need any advertisement at all. Here, take a look at some of the rib-ticklers:

In India #Dolo650 will be sold in kgs pic.twitter.com/N6gXSSAoZ9 — Dhokla (@justmemesnme) January 21, 2022

Owner of Micro Labs Ltd after Manufacturing #Dolo650 pic.twitter.com/n78DWoq51z — Mayank Sachde (@MemeByMak) January 19, 2022

My life has changed a lot !#Dolo650 pic.twitter.com/rXdkZdIA0J — Ganesh Chikkadinni (@ganeshamaresh18) January 22, 2022

When #dolo650 get out of stock and the supply is running late…

Pharmacist be like pic.twitter.com/xKlTXyhIMc — Aditya Singh (@adityaasngh) January 15, 2022

Presenting U to the Era of Dolo 650 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2eXJhQwFI — 𝙲𝚊𝚕𝚕𝙼𝚎𝚅𝙸𝙽𝙰𝚈 (@Naneyidupakka) January 21, 2022

Explaining the reasons behind the success, Surana said body ache and fever have been the most common symptoms of Covid, and Dolo 650 – being an analgesic (pain killer) and anti-pyretic (reduces fever) – helps to manage both symptoms. He also believes that word-of-mouth publicity helped. According to Business Today, Dolo 650 grew to become the most prescribed medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite its popularity, it is important to note that overusing paracetamol can be harmful for health. While over-the-counter drugs like Dolo 650 can be bought without a doctor’s prescription, it is recommended that they are taken in consultation with a physician only. While paracetamol is considered a safe medicine, its overuse is associated with liver damage.