Watch: This video of dogs playing with balloons is the cutest thing you will see today

Few things can spark true joy in everyone’s heart these days, caught up as we all are in the rat race for survival. Amid the Valentine’s Day frenzy, an adorable video of dogs playing with a balloon is currently going viral with netizens loving it for all the right reasons.

The undated video shows a pack of Border Collies chasing a balloon and taking turns to leap and push it up in the air with their snouts in a playful manner. The 16-second clip was shared Tuesday on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the name Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden). In less than a day, it has gathered over 1.6 million views and thousands of likes.

Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “I watched this six times, to confirm that there is just ONE dog that manages to boop the balloon. Everyone else is having fun too though!”.

Dogs having fun with a balloon.. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/2qQAulSCvV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 13, 2023

In September last year, a similar video from Turkey went viral. The clip showed a stray dog playing with a heart-shaped balloon by chasing it and then pushing it up in the air as it made its way to the ground.

However, not all videos with dogs and balloons can bring a smile to one’s face. In May 2021, Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma, who has over four million subscribers, was arrested after he filmed a video that showed him tying helium balloons to his pet dog outside a building. The now-deleted video showed his dog floating in the air briefly. After the video was uploaded on YouTube, animal welfare organisation People For Animals filed a complaint against Sharma at Malviya Nagar police station in Delhi. Sharma was arrested and released the same day as he was booked under bailable sections of the Disaster Management Act and Prevention to Cruelty to Animals Act.